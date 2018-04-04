Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates offering 'Dollar Dogs' nights at PNC Park

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 1:03 p.m.
David 'Chico the Hot Dog Man,' Sakulsky cheers on the Pirates at the home opener, Friday, April 7, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
The Pirates announced eight “Dollar Dogs” games for the season with the first being Friday.

The “Dollar Dogs” promotion, billed as a special fan value, mean fans can get a regular hot dog for one dollar at Aramark North Shore concession stands throughout PNC Park.

For added value the Pirates are having the “Dollar Dog” nights coincide with the Free Shirt Friday promotions.

The eight Friday night “Dollar Dog” dates are:

• April 6 vs. Cincinnati Reds (7:05 p.m.)

• May 11 vs San Francisco Giants (7:05 p.m.)

• May 25 vs St. Louis Cardinals (7:05 p.m.)

• June 15 vs Cincinnati Reds (7:05 p.m.)

• July 13 vs Milwaukee Brewers (7:05 p.m.)

• Aug. 3 vs St. Louis Cardinals (7:05 p.m.)

• Aug. 17 vs Chicago Cubs (7:05 p.m.)

• Sept. 7 vs Miami Marlins (7:05 p.m.)

