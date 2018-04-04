Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer sits with pinky injury, remains positive

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer's injured right pinky finger kept him out of the Pirates starting lineup Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Mercer jammed the finger diving back into first base in the home opener Monday. He said he is encouraged by how quickly the injury is healing but was shocked to see how it had turned black and blue by the time he woke up Tuesday morning.

“I took swings in the cage (Wednesday), which is good news,” he said. “It's all about getting the swelling down. Gripping a bat, that's the biggest thing.

“So far, so good. It's way better than I thought it was going to be.”

He didn't promise to return Thursday when the Pirates open a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, but he also didn't rule it out.

“After two days, it has improved so much,” he said. “Hopefully by (Thursday), it should be ready to roll.”

Asked if the injury will change how he dives back into a base, he laughed. “You figure I knew how to dive back, right?

“I still don't know how I did it. I watched the replay. I guess my face told the whole story.