Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer sits with pinky injury, remains positive

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 2:30 p.m.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer stays warm in the dugout before a game against the Twins Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer stays warm in the dugout before a game against the Twins Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer checks his hand after being injured next to Twins first baseman Joe Mauer Monday, April 2, 2018, during the home opener at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer checks his hand after being injured next to Twins first baseman Joe Mauer Monday, April 2, 2018, during the home opener at PNC Park.

Updated 10 hours ago

Shortstop Jordy Mercer's injured right pinky finger kept him out of the Pirates starting lineup Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins.

Mercer jammed the finger diving back into first base in the home opener Monday. He said he is encouraged by how quickly the injury is healing but was shocked to see how it had turned black and blue by the time he woke up Tuesday morning.

“I took swings in the cage (Wednesday), which is good news,” he said. “It's all about getting the swelling down. Gripping a bat, that's the biggest thing.

“So far, so good. It's way better than I thought it was going to be.”

He didn't promise to return Thursday when the Pirates open a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, but he also didn't rule it out.

“After two days, it has improved so much,” he said. “Hopefully by (Thursday), it should be ready to roll.”

Asked if the injury will change how he dives back into a base, he laughed. “You figure I knew how to dive back, right?

“I still don't know how I did it. I watched the replay. I guess my face told the whole story.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me