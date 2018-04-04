Police determine 'questionable item' outside PNC Park created no threat to public safety
Updated 9 hours ago
Two packages left outside a Federal Street ticket window Wednesday night triggered a response from Pittsburgh police before the Pirates game.
An examination of the packages revealed no threat, the Pirates said in a statement.
Bomb squad robot. pic.twitter.com/Cmo1yvnB60— The Angry Fan (@theangryfan) April 4, 2018
Bomb tech in full gear. pic.twitter.com/jILfdWqmmI— The Angry Fan (@theangryfan) April 4, 2018
April 4, 2018
Here is the statement released by the team at 7:23 p.m.
"During routine pre-game security procedures, the Pittsburgh police were alerted to the possibility that a questionable item was contained within an overnight mail container located on Federal Street.
"The proper law enforcement personnel screened the container and the packages within. It was determined there was no threat to public safety and the issue is now resolved.
"We are very thankful for the Pittsburgh police and all first responders who work every day on behalf of the public to ensure our safety."
Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.