Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steven Brault

1. Look who's starting: Steven Brault gets the start for the Pirates Thursday against the Cincinnati Reds, something you never would have expected at the beginning of spring training.

At best, the left-hander was targeted for the bullpen this season if made the Pirates' 25-man roster. That's because the Bucs' rotation returned four starters — Jameson Taillon, Ivan Nova, Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl — and added another in Joe Musgrove from the Houston Astros in the Gerrit Cole trade.

Even Brault, the Pirates' minor-league pitcher of the year last season, seemed resigned to his fate.

"That's one of those things that's like, 'Yeah, I want to be in the rotation but I want to be in the big leagues,'" Brault said on Feb. 12, when pitchers and catchers reported to Pirate City in Bradenton. "For me, looking into the possibility of getting that fifth spot, it's kind of closed and now we'll see what happens."

2. Good attitude (even when it's bad): That's a mature outlook from a pitcher who admitted he still had some growing up to do after showing up home-plate umpire Laz Diaz in a spring-training start against the Atlanta Braves.

Brault publicly apologized for his behavior, owning up to it and promising that it wouldn't happen again.

But his candor and humor are refreshing in a Pirates clubhouse that is young and confident, making Brault a go-to guy for good quotes before he's had a full season in the majors.

3. Trading places: What makes it interesting is that Brault lost a shot at a spot in the rotation when the Pirates traded for Musgrove, his old friend and teammate at Grossmont High School in San Diego.

Instead of sulking, Brault opened his arms for Musgrove.

"He's going to be a welcome addition," Brault said. "He's a great guy. … He was the dude. He was really, really good."

Brault is a bit of a character (more on that later), so he couldn't resist having some fun at Musgrove's expense.

My grandkids: Grandpaps what was your first opening day like?Me: It got rained out now get out of my house you little bastards. #openingday #rainout — Steven Brault (@SquidBrault) March 29, 2018

Where Musgrove was heavier in high school – he's still listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds – and was a power pitcher who batted cleanup, he is closer to 235 now.

"The funny thing about Joe is that he used to be big and now he's super ripped, so he's got a bit of an attitude thing, you know?" Brault said. "He's not bad, I guess."

Turns out, Brault gets his start because Musgrove has a shoulder strain that will delay his debut.

4. Good luck charm: Brault isn't bad, either, especially based on the three scoreless innings he threw in the season opener at Detroit, where he allowed two hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Hell of a game! Fun playing with a team that never gives in. Great job today @El_Coffee thanks for hitting the ball out of the atmosphere. — Steven Brault (@SquidBrault) March 30, 2018

He's the lone lefty in the starting rotation, one who likes to poke fun at the giants who surround him. Where Brault stands 6-foot, Tyler Glasnow is 6-8, Musgrove, Nova and Taillon are all 6-5 (as are Clay Holmes and Nick Kingham) and Chad Kuhl is 6-3.

Not to mention that the Pirates won all four of his starts last season. He pitched in relief in six losses between July 22 and Aug. 30, then five victories between Sept. 5 and Oct. 1.

Speaking of streaks…

Well, sorry world. We gave it a good try as the last team standing but you'll have to wait at least one more year for the first 162-0 season. #LetsGoBucs — Steven Brault (@SquidBrault) April 5, 2018

5. Did we mention that he knows how to have fun?: Brault can be a cut-up, especially with cameras and microphones around.

His IMHO podcast with Williams was the talk of the offseason and spring training, as they debated everything but baseball.

Guys while Trevor is gone I just wanna say his lists are always hot garbage and I wish I had chosen @KuhlWhhip_11 as my partner but we are too far in and I'm sorry his opinions are always wrong. — IMHO Podcast (@PodcastIMHO) March 5, 2018

And Brault had fun Wednesday night, getting involved in a prom proposal. He carried a handmade sign out of the dugout and walked down the third-base line. After looking around, he unrolled the surprise and worked the crowd while surrounded by snow flurries.

Of course he did.

And she said yes.

Of course she did.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.