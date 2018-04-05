Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates claim hard-throwing Jesus Liranzo from Dodgers, assign him to Double-A

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
The Pirates claimed relief pitcher Jesus Liranzo off waivers Thursday.
The Pirates found another bat-missing power arm for their organization, claiming righthander Jesus Liranzo from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic was optioned to Double-A Altoona.

Liranzo has 215 strikeouts in 180 2/3 professional innings, including 95 in 83 2/3 innings at the Double-A level in the Baltimore Orioles' organization. He was traded to the Dodgers earlier this week before being designated for assignment.

According to published scouting reports, Liranzo is said to throw in the mid-90s. He did, however walk 45 batters in 65 innings last season.

Even after the addition of Liranzo, the Pirates' 40-man roster still has two open spots.

In other Pirates pitching news, veteran lefty reliever Kevin Siegrist refused his minor league assignment and became a free agent. The 28-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Pirates two weeks into spring training but did not make the opening day roster.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

