Pirates claim hard-throwing Jesus Liranzo from Dodgers, assign him to Double-A

The Pirates found another bat-missing power arm for their organization, claiming righthander Jesus Liranzo from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 23-year-old native of the Dominican Republic was optioned to Double-A Altoona.

Liranzo has 215 strikeouts in 180 2/3 professional innings, including 95 in 83 2/3 innings at the Double-A level in the Baltimore Orioles' organization. He was traded to the Dodgers earlier this week before being designated for assignment.

Only one thing, I want to say: Thanks to @Orioles and all teammates pic.twitter.com/wVhM3PAt6T — Jesus Liranzo (@TheSushi07) April 3, 2018

According to published scouting reports, Liranzo is said to throw in the mid-90s. He did, however walk 45 batters in 65 innings last season.

Even after the addition of Liranzo, the Pirates' 40-man roster still has two open spots.

In other Pirates pitching news, veteran lefty reliever Kevin Siegrist refused his minor league assignment and became a free agent. The 28-year-old signed a minor league contract with the Pirates two weeks into spring training but did not make the opening day roster.

