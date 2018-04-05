Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

10 top Pirates prospects on Altoona Curve opening-day roster

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 5:00 p.m.
Pirates pitching prospect Mitch Keller works out at minor league camp Friday, March 9, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitching prospect Mitch Keller works out at minor league camp Friday, March 9, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Altoona Curve set their opening day roster Thursday. As is typical, the Pirates' Double-A affiliate features a bounty of the organization's top prospects.

Ten players listed among the top 30 prospects lists for the Pirates by either MLB.com or Baseball America will start the 2018 season with the Curve, including consensus top prospect Mitch Keller.

A righthanded pitcher, Keller is ranked the No. 12 prospect by Baseball America, No. 15 by MLB.com. Also beginning with Altoona are three Pirates' first-round picks taken over the prior four drafts: infielders Will Craig (2016), Ke'Bryan Hayes (2015) and Cole Tucker (2014).

The centerpiece of the Andrew McCutchen trade, outfielder Bryan Reynolds, was assigned to Altoona, as have lefthanders Taylor Hearn and Brandon Waddell, righthanders Dario Agrazal and Yeudy Garcia and infielder Stephen Alemais.

Hayes, Tucker, Reynolds and Hearn have top-10 organizational prospect rankings by MLB.com and/or Baseball America.

The Curve's 20th season was scheduled to begin Thursday night at home against Akron.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

