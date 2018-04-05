Jordy Mercer back in Pirates' lineup; David Freese starts at 3rd base

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After missing the past 1½ games with a right hand injury, shortstop Jordy Mercer was back in the Pirates' lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

Veteran David Freese also got a start at third base after appearing there in just one of the first five Pirates' games.

"I'm looking for opportunities to keep these (bench) guys involved," manager Clint Hurdle said. "They need to stay sharp."

The Pirates opened the season with only a four-man bench. Utilitymen Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier each started two of the first five games, and catcher Elias Diaz one. The Pirates, though, played the first three games in an American League ballpark, meaning an extra position player started as the designated hitter.

Freese entered Thursday's game with a .995 OPS and two home runs in 28 career plate appearances against Reds starter Homer Bailey.

Mercer's right pinky finger prevented him from playing the final four innings of Monday's home opener and Wednesday night's game against Minnesota. X-rays were negative.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer.