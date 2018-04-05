Clint Hurdle on Tyler Glasnow's role: 'We need to leave him alone'

Have two solid outings shown that Tyler Glasnow has finally figured things out at the major-league level? If so, should Glasnow be moved into a higher-leverage role with the Pirates?

Slow down, manager Clint Hurdle says.

"Look at all the conversations we've had about him," Hurdle said Thursday, "and now that he's just settled into a role, we want to talk about moving him again. Which is somewhat ludicrous to me.

"Give a man an opportunity to get some traction, get his feet on the ground and see where he goes."

The sample size, of course, is small. But Glasnow's early work in the young season is encouraging for the one-time wunderkind prospect who's struggled mightily in the majors. Glasnow has seven strikeouts, three hits and one run allowed in five innings. Though four walks is a red flag, only three flyballs against in five innings is a good sign.

The average velocity of Glasnow's four-seam fastball is 95.56 mph, among the top 25 of all MLB pitchers. At 6 feet 8 and afforded the greater extension and later release point, that velocity gives Glasnow the fourth-fastest "perceived speed" on his four-seamer in baseball, according to Statcast.

Tyler Glasnow, 98mph cutting Fastball & Filthy Curveball w/ Red Circle of Death. ⭕️ Yeah, that seems fair. pic.twitter.com/fQ0xp5CPBm — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 24, 2018

Again, though, it's only been two outings over five innings. And in relatively low-leverage situations.

So while Wednesday's five-strikeout outing – coupled with the struggles of Michael Feliz, Edgar Santana and Dovydas Neverauskas in the Pirates' bullpen – have some clamoring for Glasnow taking on a more high-profile role, Hurdle isn't ready to go there yet.

"We need to leave him alone right now, I believe, and just give him an opportunity to continue to develop and hunt outs like he is in the role that he is," Hurdle said.

Glasnow has a 2.02 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 118 minor-league games (all but one as a starter) but is 2-9 with a 6.48 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 90 major-league innings.

The Pirates' approach to Glasnow throughout spring training was as a starter – fewer appearances, more pitches in each of them. That would suggest he's not physically prepared for throwing on consecutive days or on only a day or two rest. Plus, Glasnow's ability to throw several innings is a luxury Hurdle can use if a starter, for whatever reason, is knocked out of a game early.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.