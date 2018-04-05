Pirates minor league report: April 5, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 0-0) was idle.
Next: Friday vs. Columbus.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 1-0) won 6-5 vs. Akron (Indians). DH Logan Hill (.250) hit a three-run home run as part of a six-run eighth inning for the Curve. SS Cole Tucker (.250) had a double and two RBIs. RHP J.T. Brubaker (0-0, 1.80) allowed one earned run and struck out eight in five innings. LHP Sean Keselica (1-0, 0.00) tossed a scoreless inning to get the win in relief.
Next: Friday vs. Akron.
BRADENTON (High-A, 0-1) lost 4-1 at St. Lucie (Mets).
RF Bligh Madris (.500) went 2 for 4 with two strikeouts. 3B Hunter Owen (.250) was 1 for 4 with a run scored. 2B Alfredo Reyes (.333) and 1B Lucas Tancas (.250) doubled. RHP Eduardo Vera (0-1, 1.80) allowed one run with five strikeouts in five innings.
Next: Friday at St. Lucie
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 0-0) lost 8-1 vs. Greenville (Red Sox). 2B Rodolfo Castro (.250), SS Oneil Cruz (.250) and LF Calvin Mitchell (.250) had the only hits for West Virginia. LHP Domingo Robles (0-1, 12.27) allowed five earned runs and nine hits in 3/23 innings and took the loss.
Next: Friday vs. Greenville.