Pirates

Pirates off to best start in decades after rolling past Cincinnati

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:46 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

In his next turn in the rotation after pitching two-thirds of a no-hitter, Trevor Williams allowed no shortage of hits Friday.

The Pirates, though, pounded the Cincinnati Reds for even more.

Many more.

The Pirates put up two touchdowns, continuing their hot start with a 14-3 win on a crummy night of cold rain on the North Shore.

Colin Moran went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, Corey Dickerson had three hits and every starting position player scored at least one run for the Pirates who are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the best record in the National League and are 6-1 for the first time since 1976.

"We came out of spring training knowing that we are a good team," Williams said. "But now that we have tangible evidence of that, it's been fun."

Josh Harrison scored twice and had two RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a three-run triple as part of a season-high six-run sixth inning.

Williams (2-0) was not as dominant as he was in his first start of the season when he worked six hitless innings of a 1-0 win Sunday in Detroit. But of the 10 hits he allowed over 51⁄3 innings Friday, nine were singles.

Though he managed just six swinging strikes among his 90 pitches, Williams largely avoided hard-hit balls, and he didn't allow the struggling Reds to string together hits. Cincinnati managed only a pair of RBI singles in the third inning.

That tied the score 2-2 after doubles by Dickerson, Moran and Jordy Mercer the previous half inning.

"The games when you kind of get singled to death, it's just harder because you know you are executing pitches, and you know they are just putting the bat on the ball," Williams said. "But I am thankful today. We made some great plays behind me, and we put up a lot of runs at the end of the game."

The rain began to fall just as the second inning was ending, and temperatures dropped throughout the evening from the announced 51 degrees at first pitch. Not even free T-shirts on the first non-work night home game of the season for a first-place team could incite more than an announced paid crowd of 11,115. And far fewer than that showed up.

Moran hit a two-run single, the fourth consecutive Pirate to reach after two outs in the third. That gave them a lead they would not relinquish for a second consecutive night against a team that tortured them last season (6-13 against Cincinnati in 2017).

Though the Pirates got to Jose Castillo (0-2) for four runs on six hits in five innings, an offense that ranked second in the NL in runs per game heading into Friday did most of its damage in the sixth against Yovani Gallardo. Gallardo, a longtime Milwaukee Brewers starter who is 12-5 lifetime against the Pirates, retired just one of the seven batters he faced.

"We had good at-bats from top to bottom tonight," manager Clint Hurdle said. "We've got things going all over the place (in the lineup). You're not going to score 14 runs every night. You're not going to get 15 hits every night. However, the quality of the at-bats overall and the focus and the preparation is in a good place and a very consistent place."

Things went so well for the Pirates that rookie Clay Holmes was afforded to the opportunity to make his major-league debut. He worked the final two innings with the comfort of a 12-run lead, allowing a late run.

Through seven games, the Pirates already have games in which they scored 14, 13 and eight runs. Just twice have they scored fewer than five runs.

"It rubs off on everybody when the top of the lineup gets up there to begin the game, and they are putting up good at bats," Moran said. "One through nine, one through eight, we can put up some really good at bats."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Pirates shortstop Jordy Mercer breaks his bat on a ground out to end the third inning against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran drives in two runs with a base hit during the third inning against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran doubles in a run during the second inning against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell leaps for an errant throw over the Reds' Jesse Winker during the first inning Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran doubles in a rin during the second inning against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams delivers during the first inning against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell catches an infield pop-up over the Reds' Adam Duvall during the second inning Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
