Pirates on 99-year-old usher Phil Coyne: 'Legends never really retire'

The Pirates later this month will honor an usher who worked the team's games for more than eight decades.

Phil Coyne, 99, told The Incline that he's "done" working games at PNC Park because of a recent fall and related balance issues. Coyne worked the past 82 seasons as an usher for the Pirates, starting at age 18 in 1936 at Forbes Field and continuing through Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park eras.

Through a statement attributed to Pirates president Frank Coonelly, the Pirates said they will honor Coyne with a ceremony before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 27. Coyne told The Incline he would attend that game as a fan with family and friends to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Pirates long-time usher Phil Coyne announces retirement. Pirates to honor Phil on April 27, his 100th birthday! READ: https://t.co/MBKV3uH0Tx pic.twitter.com/OGfZePLn6v — Pirates (@Pirates) April 6, 2018

Coonelly's statement, released through a team spokesman: "Legends never really retire. Having worked his first Pirates game at the age of 18 in 1936, Phil remains number one on our organizational seniority list and will always have a place on our team. If Phil has indeed worked his last Pirates game, he has served our fans with incredible grace and distinction and he certainly has earned the right to watch Pirates games with his feet up from the comfort of his easy chair. We very much look forward to April 27, when Phil and nearly 200 of his family and friends will be our guests as we celebrate Phil's 100th birthday during a special pre-game ceremony."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.