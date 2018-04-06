Pirates minor league report: April 6, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 0-1) lost 11-4 to Columbus (Indians). CF Austin Meadows (.500) went 2 for 4 with a double. 3B Jose Osuna (.500) was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs. DH Max Moroff (.667) was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. C Jacob Stallings (.333) was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. RHP Nick Kingham (0-0, 0.00) threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with 10 strikeouts. RHP Tanner Anderson (0-1, 67.50) took the loss after allowing five runs on three hits in 2⁄3 innings.
Next: Saturday vs. Columbus.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 1-1) lost 7-6 to Akron (Indians).
SS Cole Tucker (.300) was 2 for 6 with an RBI. LF Logan Hill (.333) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. RHP Dario Agrazal threw six no-hit innings with two srikeouts and three walks. RHP Tate Scioneaux (0-1, 18.00) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning and took the loss.
Next: Saturday vs. Akron.
BRADENTON (High-A, 1-1) won 7-3 over St. Lucie (Mets). C Arden Pabst (1.000) was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. 1B Lucas Tancas (.375) was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and 3B Hunter Owen (.429) was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and RBI, with two walks. RHP Scooter Hightower (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in relief after a scoreless 1 1⁄3 innings. RHP James Marvel (0-0, 5.79) allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 4 2⁄3 innings.
Next: Saturday vs. St. Lucie.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 0-2) lost 4-2 to Greenville (Red Sox). CF Lolo Sanchez (.125) doubled. LF Calvin Mitchell (.250), 3B Dylan Busby (.125) and C Rafelin Lorenzo (.333) also had singles. RHP Travis MacGregor (0-0, 1.69) allowed one earned run on four hits with 12 strikeouts in 5 1⁄3 innings.
Next: Saturday vs. Greenville.