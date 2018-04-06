Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 6, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 6, 2018, 10:51 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 0-1) lost 11-4 to Columbus (Indians). CF Austin Meadows (.500) went 2 for 4 with a double. 3B Jose Osuna (.500) was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs. DH Max Moroff (.667) was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs. C Jacob Stallings (.333) was 1 for 3 with two RBIs. RHP Nick Kingham (0-0, 0.00) threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks with 10 strikeouts. RHP Tanner Anderson (0-1, 67.50) took the loss after allowing five runs on three hits in 23 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. Columbus.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 1-1) lost 7-6 to Akron (Indians).

SS Cole Tucker (.300) was 2 for 6 with an RBI. LF Logan Hill (.333) went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. RHP Dario Agrazal threw six no-hit innings with two srikeouts and three walks. RHP Tate Scioneaux (0-1, 18.00) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning and took the loss.

Next: Saturday vs. Akron.

BRADENTON (High-A, 1-1) won 7-3 over St. Lucie (Mets). C Arden Pabst (1.000) was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. 1B Lucas Tancas (.375) was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and 3B Hunter Owen (.429) was 2 for 3 with a double, triple and RBI, with two walks. RHP Scooter Hightower (1-0, 0.00) earned the win in relief after a scoreless 1 13 innings. RHP James Marvel (0-0, 5.79) allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts in 4 23 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. St. Lucie.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 0-2) lost 4-2 to Greenville (Red Sox). CF Lolo Sanchez (.125) doubled. LF Calvin Mitchell (.250), 3B Dylan Busby (.125) and C Rafelin Lorenzo (.333) also had singles. RHP Travis MacGregor (0-0, 1.69) allowed one earned run on four hits with 12 strikeouts in 5 13 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. Greenville.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me