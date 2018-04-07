Bullpen blows it as Pirates lose at home to Reds

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the course of their impressive start of the season, the Pirates largely have been able to mask their biggest weakness.

Not Saturday. The leaky bullpen finally burst the Pirates' bubble.

Dodydas Neverauskas blew a two-run lead in the sixth, and George Kontos allowed a three-run homer in the eighth of a 7-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park.

The Pirates (6-2) took an early 4-0 lead and got an adequate, five-inning start from Chad Kuhl. But after collecting seven hits over the first four innings, the Pirates offense that entered with majors' second-highest-scoring offense (seven runs per game) went flat.

Cincinnati pitchers at one point retired 16 consecutive Pirates, and they allowed just a Colin Moran ninth-inning single over the final five innings of the game.

“I don't know,” outfielder Corey Dickerson said of a night in which the gametime temperature was 36 degrees, “but it felt like it got below freezing really quick.”

A Reds bullpen that entered Saturday with an MLB-worst 9.31 ERA allowed just one baserunner over four innings. But the ERA of the Pirates relievers ballooned to 5.71 after Saturday's game. Their WHIP is third-worst in the majors.

Staked to a 4-2 lead, Neverauskas allowed four baserunners in the sixth. Two of them scored when Eugenio Suarez lined a two-out single to left.

“That,” manager Clint Hurdle said, “was another hard sixth inning for us.”

The Pirates have allowed 12 sixth-inning runs in eight games — mostly attributable to Neverauskas, whose season ERA is 12.27.

“It's been pitch execution,” Hurdle said. “The cutter is his best pitch, and it's not playing very well. It's been very inconsistent. The curveball is not consistent, as well. The fastball is his third-best pitch. Right now, there haven't been sequences that have been really sharp. There's been a pitch here and there, but we haven't been able to get some traction with him.”

Kontos hadn't had those issues until his past two outings, both in this series against the Reds. His season ERA climbed to 7.20 after Suarez turned on a high, 89 mph fastball and drove it 407 feet into the left-field seats to give the Reds their first lead of the game. Kontos did not induce a swinging strike among 22 pitches. Though the other two hits he allowed were groundballs, it was the second consecutive outing in which Kontos allowed a home run.

“I just kind of went away from the strengths and second-guessed myself and put a pitch out there that (Suarez) could handle,” Kontos said. “Just second-guessing myself, going away from my strengths. A mistake on my part.”

Kuhl allowed two runs, five hits, three walks and seven strikeouts. His biggest downfall? Needing 98 pitches over five innings, therefore not making it into the sixth and forcing Hurdle to go to the bullpen early again.

“I felt like tonight I just had that one inning (the third) where I kind of just burned a lot of my bullets,” Kuhl said.

Jordy Mercer continued his scorching homestand (.538 average) with two hits, and Dickerson had a two-run double for the Pirates, who failed in an attempt to improve to 7-1 for the first time since 1973.

The MLB leader in RBIs, Gregory Polanco, was scratched a little more than two hours before first pitch because of right foot discomfort resulting from fouling a ball off it the night before. That put Adam Fraizer in right field for the first time this season. He had nine previous major league starts there.

Polanco's absence in the field perhaps led to the Reds' first run, when Frazier misplayed Suarez's sinking liner into a double and Joey Votto followed with a sacrifice fly.

Frazier, though, had made it 4-0 a half-inning earlier when he drove in Mercer with a single following a Josh Harrison sacrifice fly.

Dickerson's double was the third consecutive two-out hit in the Pirates' first inning. But it was the only extra-base hit of the game for the Pirates after they'd managed eight the evening prior.

“I felt like we had a good approach at first, and then I felt like we didn't work the counts into our favor,” Dickerson said.

“Hitters, it's always easier when you get in good counts. Just one of those nights where it stated off good, and then it faded.”

The fireworks-night crowd of 14,336 meant the combined announced paid attendance for the first three games of the series was 34,678. Which, like opening day, wouldn't sell out PNC Park.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.