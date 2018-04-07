Gregory Polanco scratched from Pirates lineup with right-foot discomfort

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The major-league leader in RBIs was scratched from the Pirates starting lineup Saturday.

The team announced more than two hours before first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds that Gregory Polanco was removed from the lineup "due to right foot discomfort as a result of a foul ball" in Friday night's game.

Polanco scored two runs and had a two-run double in that 14-3 victory Friday to give him 11 RBIs in seven games this season. Polanco did not pick up his 11th RBI last season until May 28.

Polanco has two home runs, a .441 on-base percentage and 1.121 OPS while starting all seven games. He had three stints on the disabled list last season — all for a left hamstring strain — while posting a .251 average, .696 OPS and 11 home runs in 108 games.

Adam Frazier took Polanco's No. 2 spot in the Saturday batting order and his place in right field. It is Frazier's first start this season in the field; he was the designated hitter the first two games last weekend in Detroit.

