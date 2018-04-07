Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Joe Musgrove has not begun throwing yet; Steven Brault to stay in Pirates rotation

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 8:12 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws during a workout Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 6 hours ago

Despite making the opening day roster, Joe Musgrove's Pirates debut probably won't happen until at least three weeks into the season at the earliest.

"Musgrove hasn't picked up a ball and won't pick up a ball (until early this coming week)," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. "He's not going to start his return to throw program until we get to (Chicago's Wrigley Field)."

The Pirates play the Cubs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago. Musgrove, who went on the disabled list Monday because of a right-shoulder strain, said he anticipates making "a couple" of minor league rehabilitation starts before returning to the Pirates.

"It's not something I want to be battling all year, so if I can take two weeks here at the beginning of the year and maybe miss a couple starts and go the rest of the season strong, I'd rather do that than have to battle this thing on and off all year."

One of the centerpieces (along with third baseman Colin Moran) of the Gerrit Cole trade to the Houston Astros, Musgrove's shoulder also prevented him from being active at the start of spring training.

Musgrove said an MRI did not show any structural damage; he isn't concerned the recurring issue with his throwing shoulder will linger or turn serious.

"As strength goes, I felt I was built up enough," Musgrove said. "I was able to get through my outings and stuff; I just wasn't able to recover. It was taking me two to three days before I could even throw a ball again after my start. It's tough for me to work on things in between starts and get the consistent flow of my program and throwing and stuff with the injury.

"When I come out of this, I am in a really good spot mentally right now with my delivery. Just all around focus-wise, I feel really good right now. So as soon as I get the health going, I will be in the right spot."

Steven Brault will stay in Musgrove's spot in the rotation. Brault allowed one run on three hits in five innings in his first start of the season Thursday.

"It's nice. It's nice to be on a schedule a little bit and knowing what I am going to be doing so I get to prepare correctly and have everything in order for the next start," Brault said.

Brault pitched three innings and earned the win March 30 on opening day in Detroit; he was told three days later that he'd be starting a game three days after that.

The 25-year-old Brault entered the season with 11 career major-league starts and 68 innings in the big leagues. Keeping him the rotation leaves only Josh Smoker and closer Felipe Rivero as left-handers in the bullpen.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me