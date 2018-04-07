Joe Musgrove has not begun throwing yet; Steven Brault to stay in Pirates rotation

Despite making the opening day roster, Joe Musgrove's Pirates debut probably won't happen until at least three weeks into the season at the earliest.

"Musgrove hasn't picked up a ball and won't pick up a ball (until early this coming week)," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. "He's not going to start his return to throw program until we get to (Chicago's Wrigley Field)."

The Pirates play the Cubs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in Chicago. Musgrove, who went on the disabled list Monday because of a right-shoulder strain, said he anticipates making "a couple" of minor league rehabilitation starts before returning to the Pirates.

"It's not something I want to be battling all year, so if I can take two weeks here at the beginning of the year and maybe miss a couple starts and go the rest of the season strong, I'd rather do that than have to battle this thing on and off all year."

One of the centerpieces (along with third baseman Colin Moran) of the Gerrit Cole trade to the Houston Astros, Musgrove's shoulder also prevented him from being active at the start of spring training.

Musgrove was on the disabled list from May 27 to June 12. When he returned, he threw a career-best 12 1⁄3 consecutive scoreless innings in August, writes @JDiPaola_Trib https://t.co/5aUPWVLJo0 #pirates #bucs — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 5, 2018

Musgrove said an MRI did not show any structural damage; he isn't concerned the recurring issue with his throwing shoulder will linger or turn serious.

"As strength goes, I felt I was built up enough," Musgrove said. "I was able to get through my outings and stuff; I just wasn't able to recover. It was taking me two to three days before I could even throw a ball again after my start. It's tough for me to work on things in between starts and get the consistent flow of my program and throwing and stuff with the injury.

"When I come out of this, I am in a really good spot mentally right now with my delivery. Just all around focus-wise, I feel really good right now. So as soon as I get the health going, I will be in the right spot."

Joe Musgrove was looking forward to making his first start Thursday. He'll have to wait a little longer. #Pirates https://t.co/PKt6vjrHxI — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) April 2, 2018

Steven Brault will stay in Musgrove's spot in the rotation. Brault allowed one run on three hits in five innings in his first start of the season Thursday.

"It's nice. It's nice to be on a schedule a little bit and knowing what I am going to be doing so I get to prepare correctly and have everything in order for the next start," Brault said.

Brault pitched three innings and earned the win March 30 on opening day in Detroit; he was told three days later that he'd be starting a game three days after that.

The 25-year-old Brault entered the season with 11 career major-league starts and 68 innings in the big leagues. Keeping him the rotation leaves only Josh Smoker and closer Felipe Rivero as left-handers in the bullpen.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.