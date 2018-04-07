Pirates minor league report: April 7, 2018
Updated 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 0-1) vs. Columbus (Indians) did not finish in time for this edition. Indians RHP Alex McRae will oppose RHP Stephen Fife in Sunday's contest.
Next: Sunday vs. Columbus, 1:35 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 2-1) won 5-1 over Akron (Indians). LHP Brandon Waddell (1-0, 1.59 ERA) got the victory, giving up one run on four hits through 5 2⁄3 innings. He walked one and struck out seven. 1B Will Craig (.182) supplied the offense with a three-run homer in the sixth. He scored another run after drawing a walk and coming home on a triple by RF Bryan Reynolds (.182). SS Stephen Alemais (.417) hit a double.
Next: Sunday vs. Akron, 2 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 1-1) vs. St. Lucie (Mets) did not finish in time for this edition. The expected pitching matchup for Sunday's game is Marauders RHP Luis Escobar against RHP Harol Gonzalez.
Next: Sunday vs. St. Lucie, 1 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 0-2) vs. Greenville (Red Sox) was postponed because of snow. Sunday's game will feature West Virginia RHP Gavin Wallace against RHP Hunter Haworth.
Next: Sunday vs. Greenville, 2:05 p.m.