Gregory Polanco returns to Pirates lineup after missing Saturday with foot injury

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco, who missed the game Saturday with a bruise on the top of his right foot, is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Last year was enough,” Polanco said.

Polanco, who played through to the end of the game Friday after fouling a pitch off his foot, said he was available for pinch-hitting duties Saturday. He said he wanted to play, but management elected to be cautious.

“Believe me, it wasn't mine,” he said of the decision not to play.

In spring training, Polanco said he wanted to play in every game, but he simply adjusted his goal Sunday.

“One-sixty-one, that's my goal, for sure,” he said. “I'm good with whatever decision they make. I wasn't in there fighting.”

Polanco missed 54 games last season, cutting his 2016 home run production in half (from 22 to 11).

Polanco entered Sunday tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with Maikel Franco of the Philadelphia Phillies and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves.

