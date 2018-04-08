Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Gregory Polanco returns to Pirates lineup after missing Saturday with foot injury

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco watches his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco watches his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco celebrates his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses his bat after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco tosses his bat after hitting a two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco runs down a fly ball at the outfield wall hit by the Reds' Tucker Barnhart during the fifth inning Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco runs down a fly ball at the outfield wall hit by the Reds' Tucker Barnhart during the fifth inning Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson gets a hug from Gregory Polanco after homering during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Corey Dickerson gets a hug from Gregory Polanco after homering during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon reacts after being showered with Powerade by Gregory Polanco after pitching a complete game one-hitter against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon reacts after being showered with Powerade by Gregory Polanco after pitching a complete game one-hitter against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated 5 hours ago

Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco, who missed the game Saturday with a bruise on the top of his right foot, is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds.

“Last year was enough,” Polanco said.

Polanco, who played through to the end of the game Friday after fouling a pitch off his foot, said he was available for pinch-hitting duties Saturday. He said he wanted to play, but management elected to be cautious.

“Believe me, it wasn't mine,” he said of the decision not to play.

In spring training, Polanco said he wanted to play in every game, but he simply adjusted his goal Sunday.

“One-sixty-one, that's my goal, for sure,” he said. “I'm good with whatever decision they make. I wasn't in there fighting.”

Polanco missed 54 games last season, cutting his 2016 home run production in half (from 22 to 11).

Polanco entered Sunday tied for the MLB lead in RBIs with Maikel Franco of the Philadelphia Phillies and Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me