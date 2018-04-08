If Kevin Siegrist reports to minors, Pirates will keep door open to majors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said the team still maintains interest in left-handed relief pitcher Kevin Siegrist, who is on the suspended list after refusing an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis.

“He just does not feel he needs to pitch in the minor leagues at this point,” Huntington said. “His agent made it clear this is not about the Pirates. This is about (Siegrist) not wanting to go the minor leagues, period.”

The Pirates, who were hoping to see more velocity on Siegrist's pitches while he recovers from an injury-plagued 2017, contacted all 29 other MLB teams, according to terms of his contract. None had interest in bringing him to the majors.

“We respect Kevin believes he should be pitching in the big leagues,” Huntington said. “We also respect that 30 major league teams have said they did not feel he was a major league pitcher at this point.

“The only way to get back to the major leagues is, unfortunately, to pitch in the minor leagues.”

Siegrst, 28, has pitched in the majors every year since 2013.

“He's a good pitcher,” Huntington said. “We want him to build up arm strength and get back to Kevin Siegrist because that pitcher will help us. At this point, we are keeping the door open.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.