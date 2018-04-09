Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 8, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 9, 2018, 12:27 a.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 2-1) won 5-3 over Columbus (Indians). C Ryan Lavarnway (.750) went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and LF Jordan Luplow (.182) drove in two runs. 2B Kevin Kramer (.231) and CF Christopher Bostick (.375) had two hits apiece.

Next: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Toledo

ALTOONA (Double-A, 3-1) won 4-0 over Akron (Indians). Mitch Keller struck out eight in six innings, walking two and allowing two hits. 1B Will Craig (.214) hit a two-run homer, and SS Cole Tucker (.313) had two hits and a run. CF Pablo Reyes (.333) added two RBIs.

Next: 6 p.m. Monday vs. Harrisburg

BRADENTON (High-A, 3-1) won 7-6 over St. Lucie (Mets) in 10 innings. RF Tyler Gaffney (.364) and C Arden Pabst (.556) had two RBIs apiece. The winning run scored when Gaffney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Next: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakeland

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 2-2) swept Greenville (Red Sox) in a doubleheader, 8-7 and 10-3. In Game 1, LF Calvin Mitchell, 1B Mason Martin and RF Chris Sharpe homered for the Power. In Game 2, 2B Kyle Watson hit a three-run homer, and C Rafelin Lorenzo also homered.

Next: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Lakewood

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me