Pirates minor league report: April 8, 2018
Updated 11 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 2-1) won 5-3 over Columbus (Indians). C Ryan Lavarnway (.750) went 3 for 4 with an RBI, and LF Jordan Luplow (.182) drove in two runs. 2B Kevin Kramer (.231) and CF Christopher Bostick (.375) had two hits apiece.
Next: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Toledo
ALTOONA (Double-A, 3-1) won 4-0 over Akron (Indians). Mitch Keller struck out eight in six innings, walking two and allowing two hits. 1B Will Craig (.214) hit a two-run homer, and SS Cole Tucker (.313) had two hits and a run. CF Pablo Reyes (.333) added two RBIs.
Next: 6 p.m. Monday vs. Harrisburg
BRADENTON (High-A, 3-1) won 7-6 over St. Lucie (Mets) in 10 innings. RF Tyler Gaffney (.364) and C Arden Pabst (.556) had two RBIs apiece. The winning run scored when Gaffney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Next: 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakeland
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 2-2) swept Greenville (Red Sox) in a doubleheader, 8-7 and 10-3. In Game 1, LF Calvin Mitchell, 1B Mason Martin and RF Chris Sharpe homered for the Power. In Game 2, 2B Kyle Watson hit a three-run homer, and C Rafelin Lorenzo also homered.
Next: 7:05 p.m. Monday vs. Lakewood