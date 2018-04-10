Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates ruin Cubs' home opener

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 6:06 p.m.
The Pirates' Francisco Cervelli (right) celebrates his three-run home run with Josh Bell during the seventh inning against the Cubs.
The Pirates' Starling Marte rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.
The Pirates' Starling Marte, right, celebrates his home run as he crosses home plate in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Chicago.
CHICAGO — The Pirates enjoyed opening day very much this year. All three of them.

Ivan Nova pitched seven solid innings, Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and the Pirates ruined the Chicago Cubs' home opener with an 8-5 victory Tuesday.

It was the third opening day for the Pirates, who also beat Detroit in the Tigers' home opener March 30 and topped Minnesota in their first game April 2 at PNC Park. The Pirates' 8-2 record is their best 10-game start since 1992, and they are a perfect 4-0 on the road for the first time in 15 years.

“There's fight in the team,” manager Clint Hurdle said.

Not even the presence of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola men's basketball team that reached the Final Four, could save the Cubs. She threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field.

Cervelli and Corey Dickerson had three hits each as the Pirates won for the fourth time in five games. Starling Marte hit his second homer, and Josh Bell had two hits and scored two runs.

Felipe Vazquez got four outs for his first save in a new jersey after he legally changed his surname to match that of his sister, Prescilla. He was known as Felipe Rivero, and he apologized Monday on Twitter to fans who bought gear with his old name.

Vazquez lives with his sister in the offseason, and she helped him in the negotiations for the contract he signed with the Pirates in January.

“We've been talking about it for the past 20 years, 20-something years,” he said. “We've been talking a lot, and we got to a point, it was time, so we just went ahead and (did) it.”

The Cubs became the last major league team to play at home a day after the series opener was postponed by snow. A crowd of 40,144 packed Wrigley on another chilly day — the gametime temperature was 43 degrees — but the fans had very little to cheer about after the first couple of innings.

Javier Baez homered twice for the Cubs, and Willson Contreras collected three hits. Tyler Chatwood (0-2) was tagged for five runs and nine hits in five innings in his first home start since signing a $38 million, three-year contract with Chicago in the offseason.

“We didn't play badly. They hit the ball well today, Pittsburgh did,” manager Joe Maddon said. “They worked the whole field.”

Baez's solo drive to the back of the bleachers in left field gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead in the second, but the Pirates took over from there.

Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the Pirates' three-run third. Marte went deep with two out in the fourth, and Cervelli made it 8-2 with a drive to center in the seventh after Mike Montgomery surrendered consecutive two-out singles to Bell and Dickerson.

It was more than enough for Nova (1-1), who bounced back nicely from a shaky performance in a 7-3 loss to Minnesota last Wednesday. The 6-foot-5 right-hander allowed three runs and seven hits, struck out six and walked none.

The curveball “was good,” Nova said. “In the beginning, we didn't have it. We didn't throw it as much. Cervy kept calling that pitch until we finally got that rhythm.”

The Cubs loaded the bases in the eighth against Edgar Santana, and Jason Heyward bounced a two-run single back up the middle against Vazquez. But Baez struck out swinging to end the inning.

