Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 10, 2018

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 2-3) lost 9-6 to Toledo (Tigers). RHP Casey Sadler (0-1, 10.38 ERA) took the loss for the Indians. Sadler gave up 11 hits and nine runs, five earned, over 4 13 innings. 2B Max Moroff (.389) and LF Austin Meadows (.353) each tallied a pair of hits and RBIs. SS Kevin Newman (.278) smacked a double, and DH Erich Weiss (.100) had a triple.

Next: Wednesday vs. Toledo, 11:05 a.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 4-1) won 4-3 over Harrisburg (Nationals). RHP Logan Sendelbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up the win after pitching two innings in relief. SS Cole Tucker (.350) led the way with two hits and two runs, including a triple, and 1B Will Craig (.235) put the game away with a two-out, three-run homer in the seventh. CF Pablo Reyes (.368) also added a double.

Next: Wednesday vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 3-1) at Lakeland (Tigers) was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's expected matchup is Marauder RHP Eduardo Vera (0-1, 1.8o ERA) against LHP Gregory Soto.

Next: Wednesday at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 3-3) won Game 1 of a doubleheader 8-5 against Lakewood (Phillies). RHP Adam Oller (1-0, 1.69 ERA) notched a win in relief, giving up one earned run over three innings of work. LHP Blake Weiman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) secured the save while picking up a pair of strikeouts. CF Lolo Sanchez (.222), SS Oneil Cruz (.154), and 1B Mason Martin (.308) all hit homers, and C Deon Stafford (.182), LF Calvin Mitchell (.294) and 3B Ben Bengston (.250) each notched a triple. Martin and Bengston also added doubles.

In Game 2, West Virginia lost 15-2. 3B Dylan Busby (.250) had an RBI single. RHP Sergio Cubilete (0-1, 11.57) allowed nine runs, three earned, on eight hits in 2 13 innings.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood, 10:35 a.m.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me