Pirates minor league report: April 10, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 2-3) lost 9-6 to Toledo (Tigers). RHP Casey Sadler (0-1, 10.38 ERA) took the loss for the Indians. Sadler gave up 11 hits and nine runs, five earned, over 4 1⁄ 3 innings. 2B Max Moroff (.389) and LF Austin Meadows (.353) each tallied a pair of hits and RBIs. SS Kevin Newman (.278) smacked a double, and DH Erich Weiss (.100) had a triple.

Next: Wednesday vs. Toledo, 11:05 a.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 4-1) won 4-3 over Harrisburg (Nationals). RHP Logan Sendelbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up the win after pitching two innings in relief. SS Cole Tucker (.350) led the way with two hits and two runs, including a triple, and 1B Will Craig (.235) put the game away with a two-out, three-run homer in the seventh. CF Pablo Reyes (.368) also added a double.

Next: Wednesday vs. Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 3-1) at Lakeland (Tigers) was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's expected matchup is Marauder RHP Eduardo Vera (0-1, 1.8o ERA) against LHP Gregory Soto.

Next: Wednesday at Lakeland, 5 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 3-3) won Game 1 of a doubleheader 8-5 against Lakewood (Phillies). RHP Adam Oller (1-0, 1.69 ERA) notched a win in relief, giving up one earned run over three innings of work. LHP Blake Weiman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) secured the save while picking up a pair of strikeouts. CF Lolo Sanchez (.222), SS Oneil Cruz (.154), and 1B Mason Martin (.308) all hit homers, and C Deon Stafford (.182), LF Calvin Mitchell (.294) and 3B Ben Bengston (.250) each notched a triple. Martin and Bengston also added doubles.

In Game 2, West Virginia lost 15-2. 3B Dylan Busby (.250) had an RBI single. RHP Sergio Cubilete (0-1, 11.57) allowed nine runs, three earned, on eight hits in 2 1⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Wednesday vs. Lakewood, 10:35 a.m.