Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 11, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 11:10 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 3-3) won 4-0 over Toledo (Tigers). RHP Nick Kingham (1-0, 0.82) got the win, allowing three hits and one run in six innings. He gave up no walks and struck out six. RHP Kyle Crick (2.25) picked up the save. C Jacob Stallings (.500) hit two doubles, and 2B Erich Weiss (.231) legged out a triple.

Next: Thursday at Buffalo, 2:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 4-2) lost 2-1 to Harrisburg (Nationals). RHP JT Brubaker (0-1, 2.70) took the loss, giving up two runs on six hits in five innings. 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.167) tripled and 1B Will Craig (.286) and SS Cole Tucker (.333) each recorded a double. Tucker knocked in the Curve's lone run.

Next: Friday at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 3-1) split a doubleheader with Lakeland (Tigers). The Marauders dropped the first game 4-3, when LHP Ronny Agustin (3.86) gave up a walk-off walk. 2B Arden Pabst (.500) hit a double and CF Jared Oliva (.238) hit a triple and drove in two runs. In the second game, Bradenton bounced back with a 1-0 win. RHP James Marvel (1-0, 2.53) tossed six shutout innings to earn the win, allowing five hits and no walks and striking out six. LHP Jordan Jess (3.00) earned the save with a perfect seventh. In the sixth inning, 2B Trae Arbet (.143) reached on a single, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Lakeland. CF Jared Oliva (.217) knocked Arbet in with a sacrifice fly for the game's only run.

Next: Thursday at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 3-3) lost 4-3 in 10 innings against Lakewood (Phillies). RHP Jacob Taylor (0-1, 6.00) gave up the winning run in his only inning of relief. The Power got doubles from 3B Dylan Busby (.286) and C Deon Stafford (.214). In the bottom of the 10th, SS Kyle Watson (.167) reached third base with no outs, but the Power couldn't knock him in to extend the game, striking out twice and grounding out to first to end the contest.

Next: Thursday at Hickory, 7 p.m.

