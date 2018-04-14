Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Corey Dickerson's 9th-inning bunt brings Pirates win over Marlins

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 10:05 p.m.
Miami Marlins' JB Shuck (right) is out at second as Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) throws to first during the second inning Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami. Lewis Brinson was out at first on a fielder's choice.
Miami Marlins' JB Shuck (right) is out at second as Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison (5) throws to first during the second inning Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami. Lewis Brinson was out at first on a fielder's choice.
The Pirates' Jameson Taillon pitches in the first inning against the Marlins on April 14, 2018 in Miami.
Getty Images
The Pirates' Jameson Taillon pitches in the first inning against the Marlins on April 14, 2018 in Miami.
Marlins relief pitcher Brad Ziegler bobbles a ball hit by the Pirates' Corey Dickerson to score Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami.
Marlins relief pitcher Brad Ziegler bobbles a ball hit by the Pirates' Corey Dickerson to score Starling Marte during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami.
Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning against the Marlins on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami.
Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon throws during the first inning against the Marlins on Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Miami.

Updated 7 hours ago

MIAMI — Corey Dickerson has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League.

So when he stepped to the plate for the Pirates in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, with runners at the corners and one out, his teammates were sure he'd swing away.

Instead, Dickerson bunted. And it worked, barely.

Dickerson popped up a bunt, but it landed in between Miami Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler and second baseman Starlin Castro and allowed a run to score Saturday night that gave the Pirates a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

“I knew all I had to do was get the ball down, and (Starling) Marte is going to score with the ‘W.' Be selfless and give myself up, and we'd win the ballgame,” Dickerson said. “It was as simple as that. I wanted to win. I hate losing. I was trying to do something simple to get the ‘W.' ”

Dickerson extended his hitting streak to nine games. He is 16 for 36 (.444) with nine RBIs during that span.

“I think some of the guys couldn't believe I did it because I had a hit streak going or I never bunt or it's easy time to try to drive in runs,” Dickerson said. “But Ziegler has been around a long time, and he can induce a double play better than anybody and I was trying to do something simple and try to win the ball game for us.”

The decision by Dickerson surprised Hurdle.

“Corey took it upon himself to make that play happen, and it just shows you the selflessness,” Hurdle said. “He's got an eight-game hitting streak coming into the game. I talked to him, (and) he said, ‘With Marte on, all I have to do is get the ball on the ground.' It would have looked a little more refreshing for me if it would have gone on the ground initially, but that's his mindset. He just wanted to help us win a ballgame.”

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon and Miami counterpart Trevor Richards kept the game scoreless into the later innings.

“Basically, just a good old-fashioned ballgame broke out tonight,” Hurdle said.

Ziegler (0-3) retired the first batter in the Pirates' ninth before Starling Marte reached on a bunt hit. Josh Bell followed with an infield hit that sent Marte to third before Dickerson's bunt.

“It's getting old,” Ziegler said. “I'm making good pitches, getting the ball on the ground all day and giving up runs every time out there. It just gets old.”

The Pirates had just two hits, both by Francisco Cervelli, entering the ninth. They improved to 10-4.

A crowd of 26,816 watched the pitching duel.

George Kontos (1-1) worked a scoreless inning in relief, and Felipe Vazquez tossed a flawless ninth for his fifth save in five opportunities.

Taillon threw six scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 0.89 in three starts and has thrown 15 consecutive shutout innings. He allowed four hits and three walks, striking out two.

“It took everything tonight to get through,” Taillon said. “Quite honestly, I didn't feel that great. It definitely wasn't my best stuff or best-executed game.”

Richards pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out two while throwing 49 of his 82 pitches for strikes.

Miami stranded a runner on third base in the second, fourth, and eighth innings.

“It's one of those games where you're looking for a big hit, or get a break here or there, but if you look at it as a whole, obviously Trevor was really good today,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Right-handed pitcher Ivan Nova (1-1, 5.19) will start the series finale Sunday. Nova has won both of his starts against the Marlins without allowing an earned run in 15 innings.

Marlins righty Jose Urena (0-2, 5.06), who has allowed six runs in 15 innings for a 3.60 ERA since allowing three runs in the first inning to the Cubs on opening day, starts Sunday for Miami.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me