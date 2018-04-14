Pirates minor league report: April 14, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-4) was postponed because of inclement weather.
Next: Sunday double-header at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 6-2) won 5-4 at Erie (Tigers) in 11 innings. CF Jason Martin (.294) went 2 for 5 with a triple, RBI and run scored. SS Cole Tucker (.367) went 1 for 3 with a double, walk and run scored. LHP Brandon Waddell (0-0, 0.77 ERA) got a no-decision after allowing one unearned run on two hits in six innings while striking out six and walking none.
Next: Sunday at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 8-2) won 9-5 at Clearwater (Phillies). 3B Hunter Owen (.314) went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. RF Bligh Madris (.378) went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. LHP Cam Vieaux (2-0, 6.30 ERA) went five innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking none.
Next: Sunday at Clearwater, 1 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 5-5) won 15-11 at Hickory (Rangers). DH Kyle Watson (.250) went 2 for 5 with a triple, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored. 2B Rodolfo Castro (.276) went 2 for 6 with a triple and three RBIs. RHP Blake Cederlind (1-1, 4.50 ERA) threw two innings in relief, allowing no runs on one hit, striking out three and walking none.
Next: Sunday at Hickory, 3 p.m.