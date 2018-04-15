Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates' Josh Harrison awaits testing after getting hit in hand

The Associated Press | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 6:24 p.m.
The Pirates' Josh Harrison reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Marlins on April 15, 2018, in Miami. He left the game and did not return.
Updated 2 hours ago

MIAMI — Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison will undergo further evaluation Monday after leaving the game at Miami when he was hit on the left hand by a 96 mph fastball from Jose Urena.

Harrison walked slowly to first base after being hit in the third inning, and after consulting with a trainer he headed for the dugout. Tests are planned when the team returns home.

The Pirates leadoff hitter, Harrison is batting .263 with one homer and five RBIs. He came into the game Sunday leading the team with 12 runs.

He was hit 23 times in 2017, which ranked second in the majors.

