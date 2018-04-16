Pirates minor league report: April 16, 2018
Updated 9 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 4-4) was postponed because of inclement weather and was rescheduled as part of a Tuesday doubleheader. RHP Nick Kingham (1-0, 0.82) is the Indians' probable Game 1 starter and is expected to face RHP Cesar Vargas (0-0, 0.00).
Next: Tuesday doubleheader at Syracuse, Game 1 4:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 6-2) lost to Akron (Indians), 4-1. RHP Mitch Keller (1-0, 0.77) started and 5 2⁄3 innings, striking out five and allowing three hits. Keller held a 1-0 lead until the sixth inning when C Sicnarf Loopstok (.214) hit a two-out triple, knocking in SS Willi Castro (.161) to tie the game. Keller was replaced by RHP Yeudy Garcia (0-0, 2.70). LHP Jake Brentz (0-1, 47.25) recorded the loss after giving up three runs on five walks and no hits. The Indians' lone run came in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly to right field by 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.286), scoring 1B Will Craig (.194).
Next: Tuesday at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 8-3) was idle. The probable starters for Tuesday's matchup against Palm Beach (Cardinals) have yet to be determined.
Next: Tuesday vs. Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 5-5) won 5-1 over Charleston (Yankees). CF Lolo Sanchez (.225) hit two doubles and had two RBIs for the Power. The team scored three runs in the second inning and two in the fourth. LHP Braeden Ogle (1-0, 4.00) got the win, giving up a run on six hits in six innings. He also struckout four batters. RHP Jacob Taylor (0-1, 3.00) recorded a three-inning save, striking out five batters without giving up a run or hit. It was his first save this season.
Next: Tuesday at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.