Pirates minor league report: April 20, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 6-6) won 4-1 over Charlotte (White Sox). 2B Kevin Newman (.244) had two hits, including a double. SS Kevin Kramer (.268), 3B Jose Osuna (.353) and DH Jerrick Suiter (.250) all had RBIs. RHP Tyler Jones (2-0, 3.00) struck out three batters in two innings of relief to earn the win. RHP Dovydas Neverauskas struck out four in two innings to earn the save.

Next: Saturday vs. Charlotte, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 7-6) lost 6-3 to Richmond (Giants). The Curve trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the third inning when 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes (.245) singled in SS Cole Tucker (.340). 1B/2B Wyatt Mathisen (.333) hit a sac fly as part of the three-run third inning.

RHP Bret Helton (1-1, 5.68) gave up three runs on three hits and walked two batters in one inning to take the loss.

Next: Saturday vs. Richmond, 4 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 9-6) lost 4-3 to Fort Myers (Twins). RF Tyler Gaffney (.324) was 3 for 4 with a double, and SS Adrian Valerio (.250) had two RBIs for Bradenton. LHP Jordan Less (0-2, 5.40) allowed one run on one hit and one walk in one inning of relief and took the loss. RHP Luis Escobar (0-0, 1.65) allowed two runs on six hits with five strikeouts in 5 1⁄ 3 innings.

Next: Saturday vs. Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 9-6) won 6-5 over Asheville (Rockies). C Deon Stafford (.333) was 3 for 3 with a double, and 1B Mason Martin (.229), RF Calvin Mitchell (.333) and SS Oneil Cruz (.196) all had two hits. Cruz hit his fourth home run. RHP Will Gaddis (0-1, 5.93) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks in three innings and took the loss.

Next: Saturday vs. Asheville, 2:05 p.m.