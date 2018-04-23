Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 22, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 12:30 a.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

Pirates farm report

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) lost 7-2 to Charlotte (White Sox). The Indians' runs came on a double by Jose Osuna (.341) and a single by Jordan Luplow (.179) in the top of the eighth inning. Indianapolis stranded 13 runners. Nick Kingham (2-1, 1.59 ERA) took the loss, striking out six and allowing one earned run in 5 23 innings.

Next: Monday vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 8-7) lost 5-4 to Richmond (Giants). Catcher Christian Kelley went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer, an RBI single and a run scored. Taylor Hearn (0-2, 3.45 ERA) was touched up for five earned runs in 4 23 innings. Relievers Logan Sendelbach, Jake Brentz and Tate Scioneaux shut the door for the rest of the game.

Next: Monday vs. Erie, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 11-6) won 4-3 over Fort Myers (Twins). Bligh Madris (.305) grounded a two-out, two-strike, walk-off single up the middle to score Casey Hughston. Albert Baur (.275) and Lucas Tancas (.280) added two hits apiece. Scooter Hightower improved to 4-0 out of the bullpen this year as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief.

Next: Monday vs. Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-6) lost 6-5 to Asheville (Rockies). The Power went ahead early on a two-run double by Dylan Busby (.226) followed by an RBI single by Kyle Watson (.216). Kyle Watson later hit a sacrifice fly before Oneil Cruz (.218) drove in a run on a triple to center field. Starter Ike Schlabach (0-0, 4.02 ERA) allowed one hit in five innings but was pulled and saw a 5-0 lead disappear.

Next: Monday vs. Rome, 7:05 p.m.

