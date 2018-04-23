Things have gotten ugly for the Pirates without Josh Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ideally, baseball teams are built to endure the challenges of a long season. You lost a starter to a hand injury? If you can't survive that, shame on you for six weeks.

That's how long the Pirates are expected to be without Josh Harrison, who suffered another broken hand — his second since September — when hit by a pitch April 15 in Miami.

Not his fault for being aggressive and trying to gain control of the inside of the plate. But his absence from the lineup was felt in the Pirates' first seven games without him.

Here are four observations of the post-Harrison era.

The Pirates are 1-6

It's not just that the Pirates have been losing without Harrison, but it's how they're losing. In six of the seven games — the lone exception being the 10-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday — the Pirates scored 2, 0, 0, 1, 2 and 2 runs while losing two to the Rockies and four to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are better, but not by that much.

Top of the order a mess

Manager Clint Hurdle has tried Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez in Harrison's leadoff spot, and the results haven't been good.

Which is lamentable for Pirates fans, who were told the bench would be improved this season.

Frazier, who was 3 for 5 in the victory over the Rockies, was 0 for 13 in his other three leadoff opportunities. He opened the Phillies series Thursday by striking out three times in a 7-0 loss.

Rodriguez was 2 for 12, with a home run and four strikeouts.

Not enough baserunners

Combine the leadoff complications with No. 2 hitter Gregory Polanco's .197 batting average, and it's easy to see why Starling Marte isn't getting enough RBI opportunities or good pitches to hit.

In the seven games without Harrison, Marte is hitting .200 (5 for 25), with four singles and a triple. In the first four, he walked in every game.

Batting third, Marte is supposed to be in the middle of all the action. Instead, he has more walks (12) than RBIs (eight) while hitting .274 — 14 points below his lifetime average.

There's been some talk about how Marte has become more selective at the plate, which is true and a good sign in his development. But he's on pace to collect 88 walks this season.

Roberto Clemente batted third, too, and he averaged 34.5 walks over 18 seasons. There's no comparison, but the No. 3 hitter needs to swing the bat.

Pitchers are usually smart guys. With no one on base and cleanup hitter Josh Bell hitting only .253 with one home run, there's no reason to put pitches on a tee for Marte.

Walk him. Where's the harm?

It's still early, but ...

The Pirates (12-10) have fallen 1 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central, and there's a good chance Harrison won't return until Memorial Day, which is about 30 games.

After three games against the Detroit Tigers this week, the Pirates have six against Central rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee, sandwiched around four against the Washington Nationals.

Fans could rightfully use weather as an excuse for not going to PNC Park when the team was winning. If they can't win seven or eight of the next 13, the Pirates will have only themselves to blame for poor attendance.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.