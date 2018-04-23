Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Things have gotten ugly for the Pirates without Josh Harrison

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison talks with reporters after arriving at Pirate City Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison talks with reporters after arriving at Pirate City Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Bradenton, Fla.
Josh Harrison of the Pirates reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Marlins on April 15, 2018, in Miami.
Getty Images
Josh Harrison of the Pirates reacts after being hit by a pitch in the third inning against the Marlins on April 15, 2018, in Miami.
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco watches his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco watches his two-run homer during the fifth inning against the Reds Sunday, April 8, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte clears the bases with a triple against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates center fielder Starling Marte clears the bases with a triple against the Reds Friday, April 6, 2018, at PNC Park.

Updated less than a minute ago

Ideally, baseball teams are built to endure the challenges of a long season. You lost a starter to a hand injury? If you can't survive that, shame on you for six weeks.

That's how long the Pirates are expected to be without Josh Harrison, who suffered another broken hand — his second since September — when hit by a pitch April 15 in Miami.

Not his fault for being aggressive and trying to gain control of the inside of the plate. But his absence from the lineup was felt in the Pirates' first seven games without him.

Here are four observations of the post-Harrison era.

The Pirates are 1-6

It's not just that the Pirates have been losing without Harrison, but it's how they're losing. In six of the seven games — the lone exception being the 10-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday — the Pirates scored 2, 0, 0, 1, 2 and 2 runs while losing two to the Rockies and four to the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are better, but not by that much.

Top of the order a mess

Manager Clint Hurdle has tried Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez in Harrison's leadoff spot, and the results haven't been good.

Which is lamentable for Pirates fans, who were told the bench would be improved this season.

Frazier, who was 3 for 5 in the victory over the Rockies, was 0 for 13 in his other three leadoff opportunities. He opened the Phillies series Thursday by striking out three times in a 7-0 loss.

Rodriguez was 2 for 12, with a home run and four strikeouts.

Not enough baserunners

Combine the leadoff complications with No. 2 hitter Gregory Polanco's .197 batting average, and it's easy to see why Starling Marte isn't getting enough RBI opportunities or good pitches to hit.

In the seven games without Harrison, Marte is hitting .200 (5 for 25), with four singles and a triple. In the first four, he walked in every game.

Batting third, Marte is supposed to be in the middle of all the action. Instead, he has more walks (12) than RBIs (eight) while hitting .274 — 14 points below his lifetime average.

There's been some talk about how Marte has become more selective at the plate, which is true and a good sign in his development. But he's on pace to collect 88 walks this season.

Roberto Clemente batted third, too, and he averaged 34.5 walks over 18 seasons. There's no comparison, but the No. 3 hitter needs to swing the bat.

Pitchers are usually smart guys. With no one on base and cleanup hitter Josh Bell hitting only .253 with one home run, there's no reason to put pitches on a tee for Marte.

Walk him. Where's the harm?

It's still early, but ...

The Pirates (12-10) have fallen 1 1/2 games out of first place in the NL Central, and there's a good chance Harrison won't return until Memorial Day, which is about 30 games.

After three games against the Detroit Tigers this week, the Pirates have six against Central rivals St. Louis and Milwaukee, sandwiched around four against the Washington Nationals.

Fans could rightfully use weather as an excuse for not going to PNC Park when the team was winning. If they can't win seven or eight of the next 13, the Pirates will have only themselves to blame for poor attendance.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me