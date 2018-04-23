Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 23, 2018

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-7) won 2-0 over Syracuse (Nationals). The Indians scored two in the eighth inning when 2B Kevin Newman (.226) singled and knocked in LF Jerrick Suiter (.294). Newman then scored on a fielder's choice by LF-CF Christopher Bostick (.333) later in the inning. RHP Dovydas Neverauskas (1-0, 0.00) recorded the win after throwing two hitless innings. He struck out one and walked three.

Next: Tuesday vs. Syracuse, 11:05 a.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-7) defeated Erie (Tigers) 7-0. The Curve was led by a seven-inning, three-hit outing from RHP J.T. Brubaker (1-1, 1.57). He also struck out six batters. SS Cole Tucker (.321) and CF Jason Martin (.341) hit doubles. Martin also batted in a run, and 1B Will Craig (.229) knocked in three runs on two singles.

Next: Tuesday vs. Erie, 6:00 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 11-7) lost to Tampa (Yankees) 6-4 after losing an early 2-0 lead, which lasted until the fifth inning when Tampa started a string of six unanswered runs to secure a victory. 3B Hunter Owen (.259) hit a solo home run in the seventh to cut the Marauder's deficit to three runs, but it was not enough to spark a comeback. CF Jared Oliva (.224) went 2 for 5 with a triple for Bradenton. RHP Angel German (0-1, 14.63) recorded the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in one inning.

Next: Tuesday vs. Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-6) vs. Rome (Braves) was postponed due to rain. Tomorrow's probable starters are LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 5.28) for West Virginia and RHP Alan Rangel (0-1, 10.80) for Rome.

Next: Tuesday vs. Rome, 10:35 a.m.

