Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Clint Hurdle analyzes baseball's strikeout trend

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 7:30 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Pirates 11-year veteran utility man Sean Rodriguez always has been aware of the difficulty of swinging a round bat at a round ball and hitting it squarely.

He's also aware that bigger, stronger pitchers don't make it any easier.

"Nowadays, it seems like everyone you see is throwing above 95 (mph)," said Rodriguez, who was scheduled to start at shortstop Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers toting a .194 batting average.

But he knows, "Hard or soft, it doesn't matter. Hitting's real tough regardless."

And now the analytics of the game are proving it — at least, through the first four weeks of the season.

There never has been a month with more strikeouts than hits, but entering Monday's games, there were 5,562 strikeouts and 5,174 hits in the majors.

The statistic was thrown at Pirates manager Clint Hurdle, and though his team was bucking the trend with 186 hits and 166 strikeouts before Tuesday.

Hurdle quickly came up with three reasons:

• Weather. "This has been the most challenging weather I've ever been a part of, and I'm not playing," said Hurdle, who's been in the game since 1977. "It's hard to hit when it's cold.

"Sometimes, you can only have one bad at-bat, the first at-bat of a game, in this kind of weather, (and) that can re-arrange your mental furniture. I know if I hit a ball right off the end of the bat, that first at-bat, I knew I didn't want to do it again. Some of my aggressiveness might have leaked out of me."

• Big swings. "The game has morphed into a high-risk, high-reward-type game at times with the swing," he said.

• Pitch velocity. "I do think (with) pitchers, there's more velocity than ever before in the game," he said. "Which makes hitters guess.

"It's a scientific fact that if it comes at a certain velocity, you can't watch the ball out of hand and get a good read on it. You have to guess and anticipate and then when it's something else, there are a lot of swings and miss."

Good time, anyway

Despite the outcome of the series, Hurdle said the dad's trip to Philadelphia was a success. A total of 21 fathers accompanied their sons to Philadelphia and watched them lose all four games. In six years of letting the dads tag along, it's the first time the Pirates didn't win a game.

"They're memories of a lifetime," Hurdle said. "It keeps things in a really good place for balance and a really good perspective."

Hurdle said he talked about doing a dad's trip when he was manager of the Colorado Rockies. But he was fired before the plans came to fruition.

"I told them go ahead and go," Hurdle said. "The only dad who would be upset is my dad."

Day of rest

Third baseman Colin Moran and shortstop Jordy Mercer weren't in the starting lineup, and Hurdle said it was nothing more than an extra day of rest after Monday's off day. First baseman Josh Bell didn't play Sunday.

Those three players had only five hits in 29 at-bats (.172 average) before Tuesday.

"We are trying to maximize some things as we look to strengthen our feel and our touch on the recovery patterns of our guys," Hurdle said. "That's it. Not a whole lot more than that."

More DPs wanted

Hurdle said the Pirates' infield is not turning enough groundballs into double plays — less than the 50 percent target.

"Sometimes, it's the feed, sometimes it's the turn, sometimes it's the combination. Sometimes, it's been the velocity off the bat. We need to take ownership of some of the things and do a better job with it."

He didn't want to place total blame on the loss of second baseman Josh Harrison to a broken hand, noting another reason may be batters making determined efforts to beat the defensive shifts all teams employ.

He said Rodriguez, one of two bench players to stand in for Harrison, has been one of the best he's had as Pirates manager at turning the double play.

"As good as anybody we've had here, maybe outside of (Neil) Walker," Hurdle said. "Walker was really good at turning the double play."

He admitted Adam Frazier, who was in the starting lineup at second base Tuesday, "is still a work in progress."

Musgrove progressing

Hurdle said Joe Musgrove "responded well" to his bullpen session Sunday.

"He threw 30 pitches, threw all his pitches," he said.

Musgrove, who hasn't pitched yet this season because of a shoulder strain, will throw a simulated game Wednesday.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez bats against the Rockies on April 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pirates' Sean Rodriguez bats against the Rockies on April 17, 2018, at PNC Park.
Pirates fans wait out a rain delay before a game against the Tigers Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates fans wait out a rain delay before a game against the Tigers Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at PNC Park.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me