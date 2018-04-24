Pirates minor league report: April 24, 2018

Minor League Report

Pirates

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 9-7) won 4-0 over Syracuse (Nationals). The Indians scored early, putting up two runs in the bottom of the second and fourth innings, and shut Syracuse down defensively. SS Kevin Kramer (.294) led the way going 3 for 4 with a double, two singles, two runs scored and one RBI. 1B Jerrick Suiter (.316) got things going in the second inning with a two-run double. CF Austin Meadows (.289), 3B Eric Wood (.267) and 1B Erich Weiss (.200) added doubles as well, giving the team five extra-base hits. Starting RHP Tyler Eppler (2-1, 1.93 ERA) got the win, pitching six innings, giving up just two hits with five strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday vs. Syracuse, 1:35 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-7) game against Erie (Tigers) was postponed until Wednesday because of rain. Starting RHP Dario Agrazal (1-0, 1.00 ERA) will look to continue his hot start: He has given up just two runs in 18 innings and is scheduled to get his fourth start Wednesday.

Next: Wednesday vs. Erie, 10:30 a.m. (doubleheader)

BRADENTON (High-A, 11-7) lost 4-3 to Tampa (Yankees). The score was tied 2-2 going into the ninth inning before Tampa came away with two runs in the top of the inning, and the Marauders were unable to complete the comeback scoring just one run in the bottom half. 2B Alfredo Reyes (.327) went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, his second of the season. RHP Jess Amedee (0-1, 9.82 ERA) took the loss in relief, pitching two innings, giving up two runs, one earned, with three strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday vs. Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-8) lost 2-0 to Rome (Braves). The Power were unable to get going at the plate, recording four hits. Rome scored in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run shot. RF Ryan Peurifoy (.222) went 2 for 3 with a double in the eighth spot. Starting LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 3.98 ERA) went five innings in the no decision, giving up two hits with seven strikeouts. RHP Adam Oller (1-1, 4.40 ERA) came in and pitched four innings of relief, taking the loss, giving up one hit and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Next: Wednesday vs. Rome, 5:05 (doubleheader)