Clint Hurdle, Pirates not taking Gerrit Cole's success in Houston personally

Saying he didn't take offense on behalf of the organization and reiterating that he's happy that Gerrit Cole is experiencing success, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle chose not to read too much into Cole's recent comments to the Sporting News.

In a story published Monday, Cole said the World Series champion Houston Astros have a "different" philosophy governing their pitchers than the Pirates : "It's OK to miss… That's been huge for me. You don't have to dot up as much, so it's freed me up to just attack,"

Told about the comments, Hurdle said he hadn't read them. Appearing at ease, Hurdle was philosophical in discussing how sometimes a proverbial change of scenery can do a player well.

"I won't respond to something that somebody tells me what somebody said because I don't know how accurate it is," Hurdle said Wednesday prior to a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

"I am glad (for Cole) – that's the biggest thing. And I didn't take it as he was saying anything derogatory. I spent a lot of time with Gerrit; he expected a lot of himself all the way along the line, and it seems like he's starting to get into that position where those expectations are out there on the field, getting things done, and that's good."

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, Cole was largely very good – but mostly not elite – over six seasons in the majors with the Pirates (3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 5.1 WAR). After a January trade to Houston, Cole has come out as one of the American League's best pitchers over the first month of the season: 1.29 ERA, 0.77 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and 19 hits allowed in 35 innings over five starts.

Best ERA, MLB: 4. Gerrit Cole, 0.965. Charlie Morton, 1.009. Justin Verlander, 1.357. Chris Sale, 1.2310. Rick Porcello, 1.4026. David Price, 2.25The ALCS is going to be fun. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) April 19, 2018

There were subtle accusations from a college teammate that Cole is using pine tar to help increase his spin rate . But maybe Cole is just benefiting from what the Pirates in no insignificant part built their 2013-15 mini-run of playoff berths off of: a pitcher improving drastically after switching teams.

J.A. Happ, A.J. Burnett, Francisco Liriano, Joe Blanton, Vance Worley and Ivan Nova (in 2016) were among those who saw dramatic improvement and turned around their careers upon being acquired by the Pirates.

Nova said for him personally it was one part wanting to vindicate the team that surrendered assets in exchange for him, as well as one part a comfort level in knowing he had a rotation spot secure (Nova opened 2016 in the Yankees bullpen).

"Sure, that helps, being able to get to a new team," Nova said Wednesday. "Is it just that there's a different energy? Who knows? But it helps."

My fastball is about 2250 rpm on average. I know for a fact I can add 400 rpm to it by using pine tar. Look how much better I would be if I didn't have morals... pic.twitter.com/o62kWkxWAy — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) April 11, 2018

Hurdle said there was some tangible validity to that mindset. As such, he doesn't see Cole's success in Houston as an indictment on the Pirates.

"I have been involved places where if somebody goes somewhere else and they do well, somebody at the (previous) place takes it personal," Hurdle said. "(But) sometimes people just go other places and they find what they were looking for on their own in a different spot. I actually had an old baseball guy share with me one time, he said every once in a while they did a 'Wake up in the morning and get it.' And I have actually talked to some players that that was real. There was one day they got it. It just happened to be 'there' or happened to be in the place they has just went to."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.