Pirates to turn to as-yet unnamed Triple-A call-up to make Sunday start vs. Cardinals

With the Penguins immersed in Stanley Cup playoffs, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle channeled his inner hockey coach in being evasive and coy after being asked who would be his team's starting pitcher Sunday.

"We've got some names," Hurdle said. "Speculation is wide open. Check the travel logs or whatever you (in the media) want to do. We've got some guys that will be either available before that date or on that date before they pitch."

The spot start is necessitated by the doubleheader the Pirates played Wednesday; Chad Kuhl initially was to start Wednesday before that game got rained out and he instead was bumped to Thursday.

Not wanting to turn to a pitcher on three days rest, the Pirates instead will look to Triple-A Indianapolis. A top candidate? Tyler Eppler, who would be on a regular four days of rest and who is off to a strong start to the season.

The righthander has a 1.93 ERA with as many strikeouts as hits allowed (19) in 18 2/3 innings over for Triple-A starts.

Tyler Eppler pitches six scoreless innings as the @indyindians post their second straight shutout, 4-0 over Syracuse. The Tribe's Kevin Kramer has three hits. — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) April 24, 2018

Particularly with erstwhile starter Tyler Glasnow available and "stretched-out" innings-wise, did the Pirates consider using their bullpen to fill the innings Sunday against St. Louis at PNC Park?

"We did not discuss a bullpen game," Hurdle said of he and the Pirates' pitching braintrust.

"There's things that can change – I don't know – but we also have got pitching depth at the Triple-A level that we are willing to grow and see what opportunities can present for them. We haven't had that ('bullpen game') discussion in this particular case; I can't say it won't come up down the line. I don't know."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.