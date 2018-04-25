Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Injured Pirates starter Joe Musgrove has 'encouraging' simulated game

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a bullpen session during spring training in Bradenton, Fla.

Updated 6 hours ago

Joe Musgrove continued to ramp himself back up to joining the Pirates rotation, throwing a simulated game Wednesday morning at PNC Park.

Musgrove, the righthander acquired as part of the return for ace Gerrit Cole in January, threw about 36 pitches over two "innings" pitching to teammates Elias Diaz and Max Moroff.

"Went really well; it was really encouraging," Musgrove said. "I didn't feel like there was any abnormality with the way I was moving and the things I was doing. The ball was coming out clean and it was kind of in a decent range kind of where I was expecting it to be, so it was a really good step forward for me."

Musgrove has yet to make his Pirates debut because of a shoulder strain that initially delayed his spring training and later landed him on the disabled list five days into the regular season. In his first step in recovery in throwing from off a mound, Musgrove threw a bullpen session last week.

Wednesday, manager Clint Hurdle said Musgrove mixed in five pitches throwing to bullpen catcher Jordan Comadena.

"I thought he followed the glove pretty well and repeated his delivery pretty well," Hurdle said. "We'll see how he feels (Thursday)."

Barring a setback, Musgrove could pitch another sim game this weekend and could be headed for a minor-league rehabilitation assignment by sometime next week.

"It all will depend on how the next two days go," Musgrove said. "If I bounce back pretty well then we will take the next step forward."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me