Injured Pirates starter Joe Musgrove has 'encouraging' simulated game

Joe Musgrove continued to ramp himself back up to joining the Pirates rotation, throwing a simulated game Wednesday morning at PNC Park.

Musgrove, the righthander acquired as part of the return for ace Gerrit Cole in January, threw about 36 pitches over two "innings" pitching to teammates Elias Diaz and Max Moroff.

"Went really well; it was really encouraging," Musgrove said. "I didn't feel like there was any abnormality with the way I was moving and the things I was doing. The ball was coming out clean and it was kind of in a decent range kind of where I was expecting it to be, so it was a really good step forward for me."

Crowd has gathered for Joe Musgrove's sim game. pic.twitter.com/rp6qTp45HU — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) April 25, 2018

Musgrove has yet to make his Pirates debut because of a shoulder strain that initially delayed his spring training and later landed him on the disabled list five days into the regular season. In his first step in recovery in throwing from off a mound, Musgrove threw a bullpen session last week.

Wednesday, manager Clint Hurdle said Musgrove mixed in five pitches throwing to bullpen catcher Jordan Comadena.

"I thought he followed the glove pretty well and repeated his delivery pretty well," Hurdle said. "We'll see how he feels (Thursday)."

Barring a setback, Musgrove could pitch another sim game this weekend and could be headed for a minor-league rehabilitation assignment by sometime next week.

"It all will depend on how the next two days go," Musgrove said. "If I bounce back pretty well then we will take the next step forward."

