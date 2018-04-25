Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Jose Osuna finally gets his shot in 2018 for Pirates

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
The Pirates' Jose Osuna works out at third base Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

Jose Osuna admitted frustration that he didn't make the Pirates' Opening Day roster. Almost a month later, Osuna was to finally make his 2018 major-league debut.

Permitted an extra roster spot by MLB for the second game of a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, the Pirates recalled Osuna from Triple-A Indianapolis.

After a third consecutive spring training in which he put up big numbers, Osuna was batting .333 with a .937 OPS for the Triple-A Indians.

He got the call late Tuesday night after the series opener with the Tigers was postponed to Wednesday. With two days off (including Tuesday's postponement) in advance of the doubleheader, the Pirates' bullpen was well-rested, making the choice of Osuna as the 26th man an easy one.

"This gives us an opportunity to get a guy who had a really good spring and is doing some good things down there that we can take advantage of a unique situation and put another bat in the lineup," manager Clint Hurdle said.

Osuna hit five Grapefruit League home runs for the second consecutive year and hit .327 with a 1.044 OPS this spring. But the Pirates elected to keep eight relievers instead of an extra bench player, relegating Osuna to the minors.

"Most definitely, it was very tough in the beginning, especially because I love this team (and) I want to perform up here," Osuna said through a translator Wednesday. "But right away, through the frustration, I had to re-adjust my mentality because I just have to keep working and I have to make sure that I am being the Pirate that I need to be and that I have the focus where it needs to be at."

All but one of Osuna's 13 Triple-A games were at third base, marking his second position switch in as many seasons.

Hurdle indicated that Osuna's start in Game 2 Wednesday would be in right field. But he also said the Pirates no longer have reservations about putting the former first baseman at third.

"I feel very comfortable (at third base)," Osuna said. "I am a lot more confident even right now playing third base."

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

