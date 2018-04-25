Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April; 26, 2018

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:12 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 9-8) lost to Syracuse (Nationals), 4-2, in 10 innings. RF Jordan Luplow (.191) went 2 for 5 with a double to lead the Indians. C Jacob Stallings (.293) and SS Kevin Newman (.224) each drove in a run. RHP Damien Magnifico (0-1, 2.53) recorded the loss after giving up two runs in the 10th inning. He finished with three strikeouts, two walks and an earned run on three hits in 2.1 innings. RHP Clay Holmes (0-0, 2.45) was the Indians' starting pitcher, throwing five scoreless innings.

Next: Friday at Columbus, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-8) lost to Erie (Tigers), 9-6, in 10 innings. DH Logan Hill (.148) hit his second home run this season to put Altoona ahead 4-1 after six innings. Hill recorded three RBIs and went 1 for 5. Erie used a three-run eighth inning to force extra innings and won on a three-run 10th. RF Elvis Escobar (.140) and 2B Stephen Alemais (.306) tripled for Altoona.

Next: Friday at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 11-9) lost 7-3 to Tampa (Yankees). The Marauders were held to five hits. LF Tyler Gaffney (.300) and 2B Alfredo Reyes (.321) recorded a base hit and an RBI each. RHP Mike Wallace (2-1, 5.17) threw three hitless innings in relief.

Next: Thursday at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-9) were swept by Rome (Braves) in a doubleheader. The Power lost 4-3 in the opener and 8-3 in game 2. In the first game, C Deon Stafford (.313) hit a two-run homer in fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2. SS Riley Delgado (.333) went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. RHP Travis MacGregor (1-1, 2.08) struck out eight. RHP Matt Seelinger (0-1, 0.00) recorded the loss, despite striking out four batters and giving one unearned run on one hit. In Game 2, Rome broke it open with a six-run ninth inning. SS Oneil Cruz (.219) went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for West Virginia.

Next: Thursday vs. Rome, 7:05 p.m.

