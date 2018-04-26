Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Jameson Taillon hit hard again; Pirates drop wild Game 1 vs. Tigers

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 1:00 a.m.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle removes pitcher Jameson Taillon from the game during the fourth inning against the Tigers Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli checks on the Tigers' Leonys Martin after he was hit in the groin by a foul ball during the first inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates first baseman Josh Bell can't glove a double by the Tigers' Jeimer Candelario during the first inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli hits a three-run homer during the third inning against the Tigers Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Tigers' Jeimer Candelario scores past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli during the third inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Colin Moran celebrates his two-run home run with Corey Dickerson during the second inning against the Tigers Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates reliever Kyle Crick stands on the mound after giving up a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Tigers Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon gets a new ball after giving up a home run to the Tigers' Leonys Martin during the first inning Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon delivers during the first inning against the Tigers Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
When Jameson Taillon was told that because of Tuesday's postponement his start Wednesday would be bumped from its originally-scheduled 7:05 p.m. and to the first game of a doubleheader at 4:05, he initially was pleased.

"I was excited to pitch the first one," Taillon said after his outing. "But now, I think maybe it would have been better if I pitched the second one."

Taillon was hit hard for the second consecutive outing, and the Pirates lost their fifth consecutive game, 13-10, to the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 Wednesday.

Taillon allowed almost as many hits as he got outs, and twice as many hits as swinging strikes induced (five). There were exactly as many batted balls with an exit velocity of at least 101 mph off Taillon as he had completed innings.

Clearly, the Pirates ace was not in top form.

"Too many mistakes made out over the plate," manager Clint Hurdle said. "The secondary pitches didn't become weapons, the ball was elevated...

"Just too many lack of execution on pitches that ended up elevated and over the fat part of the plate, and that team over there can swing the bat… and they did tonight."

Taillon's 0.89 ERA through his first three starts of the season has taken a jarring turn. In his past two starts, his ERA is 20.25. Wednesday, Taillon (2-2) was charged with seven runs on 10 hits — including two home runs — while lasting 32⁄3 innings. This followed an outing in which he did not escape the second inning and was charged with five runs April 19 in Philadelphia.

It's the worst two-start stretch of Taillon's career in terms of innings and the second-worst in regards to runs allowed among 48 career major league outings.

"The last one I felt it kind of got away from me with some weird stuff – today it was kind of prolonged over the whole outing (from the) first batter," Taillon said. "Felt fine. I just need to go back and watch the video and check out the execution."

Leonys Martin began a long day of baseball on the North Shore about 4:10 p.m. when he homered to straightaway center to lead off the game.

James McCann also homered off Taillon, and Nicholas Castellanos and Jeimer Candelario battered the Pirates bullpen for home runs.

Taillon also served up two doubles.

"Lot of strikes, stuff felt really good," Taillon said, "(but) seems like the mistakes I made just got punished. And at this level, you can't make mistakes."

The meltdown negated a promising bouceback game from a Pirates offense that managed five runs in a four-game sweep at Philadelphia over the weekend. Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer and had a career-high six RBIs, Colin Moran also homered and Corey Dickerson went 3 for 5 with two runs for the Pirates, who have lost seven of eight.

Moran made it 11 RBIs in 10 home games in the second inning when, with a runner aboard, he turned on a first-pitch fastball from Jordan Zimmermann and hit it over the Clemente Wall.

Cervelli has three homers over his past 11 games after recording six over his previous 194 games spanning parts of three seasons. He added an RBI single in the fifth and a two-run double in the eighth

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

