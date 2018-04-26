Corey Dickerson's walk-off homer lifts Pirates past Tigers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day after the Pirates and Detroit Tigers combined for 34 runs, one was enough.

The first career walk-off home run by Corey Dickerson broke a scoreless tie Thursday as the Pirates defeated the Tigers, 1-0, at PNC Park.

But even that one run wasn't a sure thing.

Umpires reviewed the blast to right, which a fan caught at the railing, before declaring it a homer.

Ivan Nova pitched eight scoreless innings and Tigers starter Michael Fulmer threw seven scoreless, stifling the offensive outburst the teams saw Wednesday when they split a doubleheader at PNC Park.

Thursday belonged to the pitchers.

Nova, who forced 13 groundball outs, allowed just six hits, no walks and struck out five in his longest outing since last May. Felipe Vazquez, who relieved Nova in the ninth, escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam for the win.

Three times Nova stranded a runner at third.

Leonys Martin tripled to lead off the first but stayed there as Nova forced three consecutive groundouts to escape. Nova needed just seven pitches.

In the third, Detroit's Jose Iglesias singled, advanced on a wild pitch and reached third on a groundout before Nova coaxed another ground ball to escape.

In the sixth, with runners on first and third, Nova forced Miguel Cabrera into an inning-ending double play to keep the game scoreless.

The Pirates stranded two in the eighth when Adam Frazier was called out for leaving the base path to avoid a tag at third. Clint Hurdle argued the call and was ejected for the first time this season.

In the ninth, Vazquez allowed consecutive singles to Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos, the second a line drive off Vazquez's glove. Vazquez walked Niko Goodrum to load the bases before escaping with two groundouts and an infield pop up. The third out included a sliding stop by shortstop Sean Rodriguez on a grounder up the middle.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.