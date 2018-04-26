Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Felipe Vazquez escapes bases-loaded, no-out jam

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 8:24 p.m.
Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage talks with closer Felipe Vazquez and catcher Francisco Cervelli during the ninth inning against the Tigers Thursday, April 26, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez walks from the field after getting out of a jam in the ninth inning against the Tigers Thursday, April 26, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 28 minutes ago

How did Felipe Vazquez escape a no-out, bases loaded jam in the ninth inning?

“I have no idea,” he said after Thursday's 1-0 victory over the Tigers at PNC Park.

It truly was hard to explain.

In a scoreless tie, Vazquez entered in relief of starter Ivan Nova and quickly allowed consecutive singles to Detroit's Miguel Cabrera and Nicholas Castellanos, the second a line drive that ricocheted off Vazquez's glove. Niko Goodrum then drew a full-count walk to load the bases.

“He painted himself into a corner,” manager Clint Hurdle said. “Bases loaded, no outs, you're looking for something. He made pitches.”

At that point, Vazquez and his defense went to work.

Third baseman Colin Moran fielded a grounder and threw home to force out the lead runner. A 97-mph fastball then made Victor Martinez pop up to first.

With two outs, shortstop Sean Rodriguez made a diving stop up the middle and flipped to second baseman Adam Frazier for the final out.

“(I was) making pitches like everyone of us should do in that situation,” Vazquez said. “Try to put the pitches in the right place: a ground ball and then a popup and then another ground ball. I didn't know how I got out. I was just trying to make the best pitches that I could. I don't know, probably magic or something.”

It was a bounce-back effort from last Saturday in Philadelphia when Vazquez surrendered three hits and two runs while recording just one out in the eighth inning of a 6-2 loss.

“He just slowed the game down and went pitch by pitch,” catcher Francisco Cervelli said. “It works. Our defense was amazing. This guy is able to control his mind and the game. Sometimes it's not going to go the way you want it, but today he did everything he could and we got out of it.”

Vazquez is 1-0 with five saves and a 4.35 ERA.

Indianapolis OF traded

The Pirates traded minor league outfielder Todd Cunningham to the White Sox for future considerations. The 29-year-old was hitting .130 for Triple-A Indianapolis. He has 67 major league games on his resume with the Atlanta Braves and L.A. Angels.

Concert date changed

The Pirates announced the Ed Sheeran postgame concert scheduled for September will be moved up a day to avoid a Sunday Nigh Football conflict with the Steelers. The concert is now Sept. 29.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

