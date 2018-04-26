Jung Ho Kang soon could rejoin the Pirates

Francisco Cervelli kept in touch with Jung Ho Kang while the South Korean infielder was caught in immigration limbo, but the Pirates catcher wasn't convinced he'd ever see him here in Pittsburgh again.

That changed earlier this month.

“He called me like two weeks ago and told me: ‘I'm coming, I'm coming,' ” Cervelli said Thursday. “I didn't believe, but this guy is hungry and he's part of this (team).”

The Pirates announced Thursday that Kang received a work visa to re-enter the country and will rejoin the organization. A third drunk driving conviction in Seoul, South Korea forced Kang to miss last season entirely, but his teammates are eager to celebrate his return.

“We're going to dance a lot,” Cervelli said. “He's part of us. We never quit on him. ... The fans love him. And he's a human — we cannot judge — he's a human. He made a mistake like everybody else. So when he comes back here, we're going to make sure he feels at home.”

Kang, 31, will remain on the MLB restricted list and report to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., to prepare for a return to the majors. Cervelli said Kang had been working out daily but will need time to adjust to major league pitching. Kang also must fulfill treatment program obligations agreed upon in January 2017, the team said.

“After a lengthy process, we are pleased that Jung Ho has been allowed to re-enter to the United States,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the steps that Jung Ho has taken to date and are hopeful that having the game he loves taken away from him for more than a year has driven home the reality that he must make better life decisions as we move forward together.

“As we have communicated to him throughout this process, we will work to provide Jung Ho with the resources and support necessary for him to meet the high expectations that we have for him as a member of our organization and our community.”

Javad Khazaeli, a Saint Louis-based attorney, posted Thursday on Twitter a picture with Kang together at an airport and the caption: “When being an immigration attorney is more important than being a @Cardinals fan. The @Pirates are going to be tough. #welcomeback #junghokang”

Kang played 229 games over two seasons with the Pirates in 2015-16. He batted .273 with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs. He played 24 games last winter in Dominican Republic, where he batted just .143 with one home run, 10 RBIs and 31 strikeouts.

He was set to make $2.75 million with the Pirates last season and $3 million this year. His contract includes a $5.5 million club option for 2019.

The Pirates didn't have to pay his salary while on the restricted list.

“It's been hard because everything's been changing with the immigration,” Cervelli said. “Life gives you another chance, so you'd better take it. Take it and do it the right way.

“I think after this guy gets ready, he's going to be good for us.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.