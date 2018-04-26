Jung Ho Kang soon could rejoin the Pirates

Through phone calls and video chats, Francisco Cervelli kept in touch with Jung Ho Kang while the South Korean infielder was caught in immigration limbo, but wasn't certain he would see him here in Pittsburgh again.

That changed earlier this month.

“He called me like two weeks ago and told me: ‘I'm coming, I'm coming,' ” Cervelli said Thursday. “I didn't believe, but this guy is hungry and he's part of this.”

The team announced Thursday that Kang received a work visa to re-enter the country and will rejoin the organization, a return former teammates weren't sure they ever would see. A drunk driving conviction in South Korea forced Kang to miss last season, but his teammates are ready to celebrate his return.

“We're going to dance a lot,” Cervelli said. “He's part of us. We never quit on him. ... The fans love him. And he's a human. We cannot judge. He's a human. He made a mistake like everybody else. So when he comes back here, we're going to make sure he feels at home.”

Kang, 31, will remain on the MLB restricted list and report to Pirate City in Bradenton to prepare for a return to the majors. He also must fulfill treatment program obligations agreed upon in January 2017.

“After a lengthy process, we are pleased that Jung Ho has been allowed to re-enter to the United States,” Pirates president Frank Coonelly said in a statement. “We are encouraged by the steps that Jung Ho has taken to date and are hopeful that having the game he loves taken away from him for more than a year has driven home the reality that he must make better life decisions as we move forward together.

“As we have communicated to him throughout this process, we will work to provide Jung Ho with the resources and support necessary for him to meet the high expectations that we have for him as a member of our organization and our community.”

Kang played 229 games over two seasons with the Pirates in 2015-16. He batted .273 with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs.

“It's been hard because everything's been changing with the immigration,” Cervelli said. “Life gives you another chance, so you'd better take it. Take it and do it the right way. I think after this guy gets ready, he's going to be good for us.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.