Pirates

Pirates minor league report: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:42 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 9-8) was idle. RHP Austin Coley (1-1, 10.80) will make the start in Friday's game.

Next: Friday at Colombus, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-8) was idle. The Curve's LHP Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.04) will oppose RHP Wirkin Estevez (0-2, 6.75) in Harrisburg tomorrow.

Next: Friday at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 12-9) beat Jupiter (Marlins), 4-3. 1B Albert Baur (.314) hit the winning, two-run homer in the top of the ninth and scored three runs. 2B Trae Arbet (.136), RF Lucas Tancas and SS Alfredo Reyes (.316) added doubles. RHP Matt Eckelman (2-0, 1.69) picked up the win in relief after shutting down Jupiter in the ninth.

Next: Friday at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-9) beat Rome (Braves), 10-8. RHP Blake Cederlind (2-2, 5.40) picked up the win in relief despite giving up three runs over 3 13 innings. The Power offense carried the load with five extra base hits. RF Calvin Mitchel (.354) and LF Chris Sharpe (.283) hit doubles, 2B Rodolfo Castro (.258) hit a triple and C Deon Stafford (.327), 1B Mason Martin (.264) and DH Ryan Peurifoy (.205) homered. Peurifoy's was a three-run shot in the eigth inning that sealed the win.

Next: Friday at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

