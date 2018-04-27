Pirates complete rally, defeat Cardinals in 11

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pirates celebrated a walk-off win for the second day in a row, but this time they had to wait a little while longer.

A two-out single by Starling Marte scored David Freese in the 11th inning Friday night to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-5, at PNC Park.

The Pirates had trailed 5-2 before scoring three times in the ninth against Cardinals closer Greg Holland, including a tying two-run double by Jordy Mercer, who advanced to third on a fielding error. The team celebrated a ninth-inning win Thursday when Corey Dickerson hit a walk-off homer, but this time the winning hit would have to wait.

Three Cardinals relievers forced a short flyball and two strikeouts to escape that no-out jam.

But in the 11th against reliever Jordan Hicks, Marte lofted a short line drive to center to score Freese from third.

For eight innings, the Cardinals had showed why they're early leaders in the NL Central.

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas pitched six solid innings, and the Cardinals scored five times against Steven Brault to lead 5-0. This was the Pirates' first matchup this season with the Cardinals (15-10), who lead the division after one month.

The Cardinals had won 10 of their past 12 games.

The Pirates (15-11) fell behind early when Jedd Gyorko's homer sparked a three-run third inning, and Brault was chased in the fifth after allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks.

It was the third time in four starts that Brault has allowed at least four earned runs. He threw 82 pitches but only 47 strikes.

After Brault's departure, relievers Kyle Crick, Tyler Glasnow, Richard Rodriguez, Felipe Vazquez and George Kontos combined for 6 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings including three by Glasnow, who struck out four.

Mikolas allowed just two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. He threw 72 of his 102 pitches for strikes. Mikolas remains 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA.

After a scoreless inning by reliever Bud Norris, the Pirates rallied against Holland, who let all four batters he faced reach base. The ninth-inning rally started with a leadoff double by Dickerson and a single by Francisco Cervelli before a fielding error let Colin Moran reach base.

Mercer then doubled to deep center field. With Mercer on third and no outs, the Cardinals used three more pitchers to escape the inning.

Dominic Leone forced Max Moroff into a short flyout to center before intentionally walking David Freese. Tyler Lyons replaced Leone and struck out Gregory Polanco before Matt Bowman entered to strike out Starling Marte.

Bowman again escaped trouble in the 10th. After Cervelli and Elias Diaz drew two-out walks, Bowman struck out Mercer to end the inning.

After spending parts of three seasons with the San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers, Mikolas pitched the past three in Japan. He led the Japanese Central League in innings (188), strikeouts (187) and starts (27) last season. He ranked third in wins (14) and ERA (2.25) and was second in WHIP (0.98).

Mikola spent a few weeks in the Pirates organization in the winter of 2013 when the Padres traded him to the Pirates in November. He was shipped to the Rangers that December.

The Pirates scored just twice against him Friday.

Polanco homered in the sixth, driving a Mikolas changeup deep into the center field seats. Marte and Josh Bell following with singles, and Marte later scored on Dickerson's sacrifice fly.

The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the third.

Gyorko hit a leadoff, solo homer, driving Brault's 92-mph fastball into the left field seats. Kolton Wong then drew a four-pitch and scored on Tommy Pham's double to right. Marcell Ozuna's RBI single scored Pham to lead 3-0.

Ozuna went 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

St. Louis added runs in the fourth and fifth.

In the fourth, Wong's sacrifice fly scored Paul Dejong, who reached on a fielding error by third baseman Moran.

In the fifth, Ozuna's single to center scored Jose Martinez, who had doubled to left.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.