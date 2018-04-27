Pirates GM: Kang's MLB return 'a long ways away'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Friday that “we're a long ways away” from Jung Ho Kang coming back to the major leagues.

The Pirates announced a day earlier that the South Korean infielder had received a work visa to reenter to the United States and rejoin the organization after more than a year away following his third DUI conviction. Kang, 31, will report Monday to Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.

“He has a lot of work to do,” Huntington said. “He's paid a heavy price for the things he's done. He's working to get back and he's grateful for this opportunity, not only from the Pirates but from the fans, from his family for their support, the United States government for allowing him this opportunity again. But there's a lot of work to do, there's a lot of work to get back to where he was as a player. More importantly, there's a lot of work to continue to grow as a person. He's on the right track.”

Huntington suggested that Kang could need an adjustment period similar to the length of spring training.

After missing all of last season, Kang will not face any additional discipline from Major League Baseball or the Pirates, Huntington said. However, he added that Kang will be held to a “pretty strong” treatment program agreed upon by MLB and the players association.

Kang played 229 games over two seasons with the Pirates in 2015-16. He batted .273 with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs. He played 24 games last winter in Dominican Republic, where he batted just .143 with one home run, 10 RBIs and 31 strikeouts.

At this point, Kang's baseball-readiness is unknown.

“Most of that will be decided once we get him to Bradenton and once we have to opportunity to assess where he is,” Huntington said. “He spent most of the winter in the Santiago region in the Dominican Republic. He's been working out but hasn't faced live competition. So a lot of that will be determined once we get our hands on him and get the assessment and get a feel for where he is physically.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.