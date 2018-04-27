Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pirates

Pirates' Jung Ho Kang issues apology for legal problems

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco high-fives Andrew McCutchen after they scored on a double by Jung Ho Kang during the first inning against the Reds Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates left fielder Gregory Polanco high-fives Andrew McCutchen after they scored on a double by Jung Ho Kang during the first inning against the Reds Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang hits a two-run double during the first inning against the Reds Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang hits a two-run double during the first inning against the Reds Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, at PNC Park.
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang celebrates his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Cardinals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, at PNC Park.

Updated 54 minutes ago

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang issued his first statement Friday apologizing for his actions that forced the club to put him on their suspended list.

Kang missed the entire 2017 after being arrested for a third DUI in his home country of South Korea.

He missed all of spring training, but is now allowed back into the United States and will be in Bradenton to begin a comeback bid with the Pirates.

“Most importantly, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, the Pirates organization,'' Kang said. “Pirates fans and anyone else who has been negatively affected by my regretful actions. I am deeply sorry.

“I am very grateful to the U.S. government for giving me a second chance to demonstrate my pride in and appreciation for being allowed to continue my dream of playing Major League Baseball in the United States. I am also thankful for the support of Major League Baseball, the Pirates, my teammates and our fans. Their strong support has been a driving force and motivation for me during the past year.”

“I am extremely appreciative of the efforts of my attorney Amy Maldonado, my consulting attorney Javad Khazaeli and my agents at Octagon. Their resilient efforts on my behalf and strong belief in me as a person has helped make this second opportunity possible. I am forever grateful.”

“After a long, painful process, I am excited to have a chance to return to the game that I have missed so much. My focus is first on becoming the best person that I can be. Secondly, I look forward to getting to Pirate City and demonstrating that I am committed to doing whatever I can to get back to Pittsburgh and help the Pirates win. I will not disappoint anyone anymore.”

If Kang can return to the form of his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, his bat could be a help for the Pirates who have struggled offensively at times this season.

Related Content
Jung Ho Kang soon could rejoin the Pirates
Francisco Cervelli kept in touch with Jung Ho Kang while the South Korean infielder was caught in immigration limbo, but the Pirates catcher wasn't convinced ...
Pirates GM: Kang's MLB return 'a long ways away' 
Pirates general manager Neal Huntington said Friday that "we're a long ways away" from Jung Ho Kang coming back to the major leagues. The Pirates announced ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me