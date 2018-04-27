Pirates' Jung Ho Kang issues apology for legal problems

Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang issued his first statement Friday apologizing for his actions that forced the club to put him on their suspended list.

Kang missed the entire 2017 after being arrested for a third DUI in his home country of South Korea.

He missed all of spring training, but is now allowed back into the United States and will be in Bradenton to begin a comeback bid with the Pirates.

“Most importantly, I want to apologize to my family, friends, teammates, the Pirates organization,'' Kang said. “Pirates fans and anyone else who has been negatively affected by my regretful actions. I am deeply sorry.

“I am very grateful to the U.S. government for giving me a second chance to demonstrate my pride in and appreciation for being allowed to continue my dream of playing Major League Baseball in the United States. I am also thankful for the support of Major League Baseball, the Pirates, my teammates and our fans. Their strong support has been a driving force and motivation for me during the past year.”

“I am extremely appreciative of the efforts of my attorney Amy Maldonado, my consulting attorney Javad Khazaeli and my agents at Octagon. Their resilient efforts on my behalf and strong belief in me as a person has helped make this second opportunity possible. I am forever grateful.”

“After a long, painful process, I am excited to have a chance to return to the game that I have missed so much. My focus is first on becoming the best person that I can be. Secondly, I look forward to getting to Pirate City and demonstrating that I am committed to doing whatever I can to get back to Pittsburgh and help the Pirates win. I will not disappoint anyone anymore.”

If Kang can return to the form of his first two seasons in Pittsburgh, his bat could be a help for the Pirates who have struggled offensively at times this season.