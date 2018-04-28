Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates minor league report: April 27, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 28, 2018, 1:06 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 10-8) beat Columbus (Yankees), 17-5. The Indians got a Victory Field-era record 23 hits in the win. Jose Osuna had a two-run double in the first inning, and Austin Meadows finished with a home run, two singles and a double.

Next: Saturday at Colombus, 7:15 p.m.

ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-9) lost 2-1 to Harrisburg (Nationals). The Curve recorded only three hits, but it was a third-inning solo shot from C Christian Kelley (.255) that broke the ice and gave Altoona an early 1-0 lead. LHP Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.04) pitched a scoreless six innings to start the game but could get through only one out in seventh inning before being replaced by RHP Yeudy Garcia (0-1, 2.70), who gave up the tying and go-ahead runs in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Next: Saturday at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

BRADENTON (High-A, 12-9) Because of inclement weather, the Marauders' game against Jupiter (Marlins) was postponed and rescheduled for tomorrow as part of a doubleheader in Jupiter, Fla. Game 1's probable starting pitchers are RHP James Marvel (1-1, 4.15) for Bradenton and RHP Sam Perez (0-0, 2.25) for Jupiter.

Next: Saturday doubleheader at Jupiter, Game 1 at 5:30 p.m.

WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 11-10) shut out Lexington (Royals), 6-0. RF Calvin Mitchell (.381) led the way for the Power by going 4 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. 3B Ben Bengtson (.167) hit his first home run this season on a solo shot in the seventh inning to cement the Power's victory. RHP Beau Sulser (1-0, 0.00) picked up the win after striking out six batters and giving up just two hits in three scoreless innings pitched.

Next: Saturday at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

