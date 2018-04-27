Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pirates

Pirates notebook: Pirates honor longtime usher Phil Coyne on his 100th birthday

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Friday, April 27, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Pirates manager Clint Hurdle talks with Phil Coyne in the dugout at Friday, April 27, 2018, before a game against the Cardinals
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Phil Coyne looks at a plaque in dedication of his service presented to him by Pirates president Frank Coonelly Friday, April 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Phil Coyne works the crowd in Section 26 at PNC Park Friday, April 27, 2018, before the Pirates game against the Cardinals.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Phil Coyne gives a thumbs up next to Pirates president Frank Coonelly during a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 100th birthday Friday, April 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Phil Coyne sits in the Pirates dugout with his great-nieces and nephews Friday, April 27, 2018, at PNC Park.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Longtime Pirates usher Phil Coyne, who walked the aisles at Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and PNC Park, celebrated his 100th birthday Friday night with a pregame ceremony at a place where he worked until just last season.

His ushering career started in 1936 and spanned 81 seasons.

For his birthday, Coyne received a proclamation from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the Pirates added a plaque to his former sections, 26 and 27, to commemorate his service. “Phil 100” was painted on the PNC Park grass, and the crowd sang “Happy Birthday.”

Kingham to make debut

The Pirates had not announced a starter for Sunday, but Nick Kingham likely will be called up for his major league debut, manager Clint Hurdle said. The 26-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Indianapolis. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Kingham was a fourth-round draft pick in 2010. He has 27 strikeouts and seven walks in 22 23 innings this season.

Kingham went 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA last season in 19 starts for Indianapolis.

Facing the Central divisions

In their first 25 games, the Pirates played more AL Central teams than NL Central: 8 to 7.

This three-game series with the Cardinals is only the third against a division rival this season. After four in Washington, they will head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers on May 4-6. It's a scheduling quirk that doesn't much concern Hurdle.

“I don't get caught up in it being good or being bad or being late or being early,” Hurdle said. “The schedule is set a long time before our season starts. You know they're coming. We're going to get to play them now.”

The Pirates entered Friday 5-2 vs. the NL Central. They're 6-2 in interleague play.

Next step for Musgrove?

The Pirates will make a decision soon on injured pitcher Joe Musgrove's next step in his recovery, Hurdle said. Musgrove has been sidelined since the end of March with a shoulder issue.

“We are still monitoring Joe,” Hurdle said. “We've talked about a couple of different things, and I'm not going to get ahead of it until we announce what we're going to do next. I think we're going to decide that probably within the next 24 hours. Everything's trending up.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

