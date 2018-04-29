Pirates minor league report: April 28, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 9-8) was idle. RHP Austin Coley (1-1, 10.80) will make the start in Sunday's contest.
Next: Sunday at Columbus, 2:05 p.m.
ALTOONA (Double-A, 9-8) was idle. The Curve's LHP Brandon Waddell (0-0, 2.04) will oppose RHP Wirkin Estevez (0-2, 6.75) on Sunday in Harrisburg.
Next: Sunday at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
BRADENTON (High-A, 12-9) won a nailbiter 4-3 over Jupiter (Marlins). 1B Albert Baur (.314) led the charge with three runs scored and three hits, including a winning two-run blast in the top of the ninth. 2B Trae Arbet (.136), RF Lucas Tancas, and SS Alfredo Reyes (.316) all added doubles. RHP Matt Eckelman (2-0, 1.69) picked up the win in relief after shutting down Jupiter in the ninth.
Next: Sunday at Jupiter, 1 p.m.
WEST VIRGINIA (Low-A, 10-9) won 10-8 over Rome (Braves). RHP Blake Cederlind (2-2, 5.40) picked up the win in relief, despite giving up three runs over 3 1⁄3 innings. The Power offense carried the load with five extra base hits. RF Calvin Mitchel (.354) and LF Chris Sharpe (.283) hit doubles, 2B Rodolfo Castro (.258) hit a triple, and C Deon Stafford (.327), 1B Mason Martin (.264), and DH Ryan Peurifoy (.205) all went yard. Peurifoy's was a three-run shot in the eigth inning that sealed the win.
Next: Sunday at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.